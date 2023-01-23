Just One Comic From Valiant In March 2023– And It's X-O Manowar #2 If Valiant is only going to publish one new comic a month, you might as well make it X-O Manowar by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad & Liam Sharp.

Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in April 2023 it's the second issue of the long-teased, long-promised, long-awaited X-O Manowar from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp! Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three? Maybe just be grateful for what we have, I guess… after all this comic was originally planned for November, but resources were just too tight.

XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #2 CVR A SHARP (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

FEB231784

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A/CA) Liam Sharp

X-O MANOWAR… conquered?? Wounded and with Shanhara badly damaged, Aric gets captured by the menacing Novus Romanus Legion. What hidden horrors lie aboard the Theodosius I wait for our hero? From the acclaimed writing duo of Michael W. Conrad and Becky Cloonan and superstar artist Liam Sharp, X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #2 promises to deliver the grand space epic you've been waiting for! In Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #2 CVR B SECHER (MR)

XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #2 CVR C PRE BUNDLE ED (MR)

X-O MANOWAR TP VOL 01 BY THE SWORD (NEW PTG) (OCT121241)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

FEB231787

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Cary Nord (CA) David Aja

The beginning of the all-new Valiant Universe starts here! Aric of Dacia is a brash warrior and heir to the throne of the Visigoth people. He has lived his life under the heel of the Roman Empire, but now a far more terrible enemy has come to subjugate him. Taken from his home and family, Aric is enslaved aboard a starship belonging to a brutal race of alien colonizers known as The Vine. If he is to have any hope of escaping and returning to Earth, he will have to steal the Vine's most powerful weapon – a sentient suit of indestructible armor – and become X-O Manowar!

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti and Eisner Award-winning artist Cary Nord launch the smash-hit series named Best Ongoing Series by Ain't It Cool News, Best Revival by the Onion/A.V. Club and nominated Comic Book of the Year by the Diamond Gem Awards. Collecting X-O MANOWAR #1-4, along with rarely seen designs, sketches, and process art. In Shops: Mar 15, 2023 SRP: $9.99