Just One Comic From Valiant In March 2023 – But It's X-O Manowar #1

Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in March 2023 it's the long-teased, long-promised, long-awaited X-O Manowar from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp! . Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking to what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes? Could they soon get back to two comics a month. Or even three? Maybe just be grateful for what we have, I guess… after all this comic was originally planned for November, but resources were just too tight. This is how it was originally promoted "Promo Art by Liam Sharp. Aric of Dacia is X-O MANOWAR, a relentless and brave warrior torn from the past who wields the most powerful sentient armor in the universe. When X-O's latest battle brings him into uncharted cosmic territory, he encounters a powerful enemy that will rip open old wounds and force Aric into treacherous, uncertain waters. Fan-favorite co-writers BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD are joined by blockbuster artist LIAM SHARP to present X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED, a gripping sci-fi epic that embraces the beloved character's history while challenging him in a whole new way."

