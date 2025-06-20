Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: justice league

Justice League Unlimited #8 Preview: Time's Up, Heroes

The chronal chaos concludes in Justice League Unlimited #8 as the heroes face their final temporal trial. Will they survive the crossover finale?

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited #8 hits stores June 25th, concluding the "We Are Yesterday" crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest

The Justice League faces a wave of chronal mayhem at their Watchtower base, with a last-minute mayday offering hope

Epic finale reveals Gorilla Grodd's fate and sets up the next major DCU event, promising significant consequences

THE EPIC CROSSOVER FINALE! WE ARE YESTERDAY PART six (of six) The Justice League Unlimited stands alone as a wave of chronal mayhem crashes on the shores of their Watchtower base…but all hope is not yet lost! A last-minute mayday may just be enough to stem the tide…but for how long? Plus: the fate of Gorilla Grodd and a significant step toward the next major DCU event in the grand finale of We Are Yesterday, a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #8

DC Comics

0425DC089

0425DC090 – Justice League Unlimited #8 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

0425DC091 – Justice League Unlimited #8 Tiago Da Silva Cover – $4.99

0425DC092 – Justice League Unlimited #8 Salvador Larroca Cover – $4.99

0425DC093 – Justice League Unlimited #8 Hayden Sherman Cover – $4.99

0425DC094 – Justice League Unlimited #8 George Perez Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

THE EPIC CROSSOVER FINALE! WE ARE YESTERDAY PART six (of six) The Justice League Unlimited stands alone as a wave of chronal mayhem crashes on the shores of their Watchtower base…but all hope is not yet lost! A last-minute mayday may just be enough to stem the tide…but for how long? Plus: the fate of Gorilla Grodd and a significant step toward the next major DCU event in the grand finale of We Are Yesterday, a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest!

In Shops: 6/25/2025

SRP: $3.99

