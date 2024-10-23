Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, Justice League Watchtower

Justice League Watchtower & Absolute Power Fallout Today in DC Comics

Justice League Watchtower, Amanda Waller and Absolute Power Fallout in Superman, Power Girl, Nightwing, Flash, Green Arrow and Zatanna.

Article Summary Discover the aftermath of Absolute Power affecting Superman, Power Girl, and more in DC Comics universe.

Witness Supergirl's new powers and Lois Lane's surprising abilities after Absolute Power events.

Explore Green Arrow's encounter with Amanda Waller and changes in the Justice League Watchtower.

Flash deals with power loss while Zatanna faces magical challenges in her series finale.

Spoilers! Some more than others, as the fallout of Absolute Power, and DC All-In filter through the DC Universe, including Superman, Power Girl, Nightwing, Flash, Green Arrow and Zatanna. Maybe some more I missed. But I couldn't miss Green Arrow paying a post-Absolute Power Amanda Waller a visit in jail.

While Superman #19 sees Lois Lane enquire after Amanda Waller's trial and the recognition that Supergirl is out of there…

We also get to see Supergirl's new powers in action again…

And in Power Girl we see the effect they have had.

While The Flashes have their own memories of what went down.

Lois Lane is the recipient of new powers of course…

Which gives her a hall pass in Power Girl.

While Barry Allen has lost his powers…

Godspeed isn't looking as clever with his change.

While everyone else is off to the Justice League Watchtower…

Such as Green Arrow…

The Flash… and the revelation that Red Tornado is with us in spirit if not in body…

And those on the street below are very much aware of who is looking down on us in Nightwing. Language that takes me right back to Swamp Thing…

Is it time for the over people to gather once more?

It seems so. Say, room for one more??? I told you Zatanna was involved in all this…

SUPERMAN #19 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE MANY DEATHS OF DOOMSDAY! Superman and Superwoman must deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday and…wait…Superwoman?! After the events of Absolute Power, Lois Lane has new powers…but how long can they last?! And waiting in the shadows is one of Superman's greatest enemies…the Time Trapper. Jump on to a new exciting story arc that will shape the future of Superman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

FLASH #14 CVR A MIKE DEODATO JR

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Mike Deodato Jr

Wally, Linda, and the kids come together in the wake of the losses suffered to heal as a family and figure out their new abilities. While this family trip has a unique destination–Skartaris, in the center of the Earth–Wally's begun an evolution into a new form, and he's not ready to share that with the rest of the family! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

GREEN ARROW #17 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Joshua Williamson, Chris Condon (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Montos (CA) Taurin Clarke

This oversized issue features the aftermath of Oliver Queen's role in Absolute Power, while also setting the stage for his next chapter! First, Oliver Queen did the unthinkable to protect his family, and now must deal with the ramifications of his actions. Will his family and friends forgive him? Then, get ready for the opening chapter of the Emerald Archer's next adventure, from writer Chris Condon (The Enfield Gang Massacre, That Texas Blood) and artist Montos (Black Adam, Green Lantern: War Journal)! Legacy #350 Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

NIGHTWING #119 CVR A DEXTER SOY

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

A BRAND-NEW NIGHTWING ARC STARTS HERE, WITH AN ALL-NEW CREATIVE TEAM! Bludhaven has erupted in violence as rival gangs vie to fill the power vacuum left by Nightwing's cleanup of corrupt officials. But is an outside force turning the gangs against each other, escalating the violence in Bludhaven toward even more sinister ends? To find out, Nightwing must do the unthinkable–no matter the cost. Don't miss the start of this groundbreaking new arc that will redefine what it means to be a hero. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

POWER GIRL #14 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Leah Williams (A) Adriana Melo (CA) Yanick Paquette

ENTER EJECTA! The mysterious new hero has taken Metropolis by storm, but Power Girl and Omen don't believe the hype. How can this heroine stop crime before it starts? Find out as Power Girl fights to save her city from itself! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

ZATANNA BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #5 (OF 5) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (MR)

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

AND NOW FOR HER GRAND FINALE! Zatanna's been hunted by demons, terrorized by warring factions of magic, whisked halfway across the world by an ex–always running from the past rather than daring to face it down. But when it becomes clear that the ghost that haunts her lies in the kaleidoscope of childhood memories she's tried so hard to forget, will she be able to turn back the clock to not just save herself but the very fabric of magic?

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

