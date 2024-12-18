Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Titans, Watchtower

Justice League Watchtower Or Titans Tower? You Choose! DC Spoilers..

Today sees the publication of The Question: All Along The Watchtower #2, Challengers of The Unknown #1, Titans and Nightwing.

Today sees the publication of The Question: All Along The Watchtower #2, Challengers of The Unknown #1, Titans and Nightwing. The first sees The Bulleteer, as a new member of the vastly expansive Justice League, but taking on a minor role. Created by Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette for the Seven Soldiers in 2005, she was based in part on the Fawcett Comics character Bulletgirl.

But it's her civilian life that seems to have proved the most useful when it comes to protecting the world from surprise attacks from alien galaxies.

The Challengers Of The Unknown need Justice League Buddies…

While the Titans, they seem to have already abandoned their headquarters in the Watchtower.

And are back in Bludhaven, but not in the obvious place, as seen in Nightwing…

But underground…

Which is probably the exact opposite of being on a satellite. The Challengers Of The Unknown are making the satellite their home…

Though Challenger Kenn Kawa has his own issues over in The Watchtower…

This is what "not totally sure" looks like…

While something Bleeding Cool previously noted, with the current Action Comics reframing the Phantom Zone as a crime against humanity, the subsequent Justice League comics written by the same writer, Mark Waid, has the Phantom Zone as a cool adjunct to the Watchtower… but it may have similar issues coming to the fore.

And the Titans have the return of the opposite of the Justice League, as now taking on the Titans… with the returning Deathstroke, drawing in Mammoth and Clock King as a new force…

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #1 (OF 6) CVR A MIKE DEODATO JR

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) Mike Deodato Jr

Spinning out of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, the terror of the Darkseid shockwave has cascaded across the DC Universe…tearing open the very fabric of time and space itself! Only one band of super-scientists have the right stuff to challenge the fate of a universe…enter: THE CHALLENGERS OF THE UKNOWN. Alongside the Justice League–where the Challengers run day-to-day operations for the massive Watchtower base in orbit above Earth–Ace Morgan, June Robbins, Prof Haley, Red Ryan, and Rocky Davis must team with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League to seal the rifts that threaten the galaxy. But a mysterious foe from the Challengers' past lurks in the shadows, and its connection to the godshock will put the DCU on borrowed time!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

NIGHTWING #121 CVR A DEXTER SOY

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

NIGHTWING TAKES HIS CITY TO THE BRINK! After tragedy strikes, Nightwing seeks to hold the gangs of Bludhaven accountable. But alliances in this city may not be what they seem, and powered-up Spheric police officers hover overhead seeking to dispense their own brand of justice…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #2 (OF 6) CVR A CIAN TORMEY

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

As the Justice League Watchtower reels from a grisly murder, the Question must face a dark reality: that the main suspect in the brutal crime could be someone close to her! But as Renee digs into the unsavory mystery, she's derailed by an unexpected–and powerful–new foe. But are the killing and surprise attack related? If so, who's pulling the strings? The Question must navigate clues and double crosses to get to the truth…if she can survive that long.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

TITANS #18 CVR A PETE WOODS

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Pete Woods

MAMMOTH-SIZED PROBLEMS FOR THE TITANS! So much for the Titans being one big happy family! Raven is acting strangely, Cyborg is keeping secrets, and Arsenal is working everyone's last nerve. It would be a really bad day for the Titans to be attacked, wouldn't it?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

