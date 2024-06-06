Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America

Justice Society Of America #11 And #12 Are Even Later

Justice Society of America #10 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin was originally scheduled for the 3rd of December 2023.

Article Summary Justice Society of America #10 delayed until July 3, 2024, after several reschedules.

Issue #11 now expected to hit the shelves on August 7, 2024, facing a new delay.

The final issue, Justice Society of America #12, has a revised release date of September 4, 2024.

Monthly series now behind schedule, suggestions of bi-monthly release cycle speculated.

Justice Society of America #10 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin was originally scheduled for the 3rd of December 2023, orders were cancelled and the book was resolicited for the 16th of April. Obviously, that didn't happen either, and it was rescheduled to the 25th of June and now to the 3rd of July 2024. That hasn't changed. However the dates for the final two issues in the run have. Again.

Justice Society of America #11 has been delayed from the 26th of June to the 23rd of July, and now has been delayed until the 7th of August.

And Justice Society of America #12 has been delayed from the 28th of August until the 4th of September 2024.

Just to point out that the first issue of this monthly series was published in November 2022. One wonders why DC Comics didn't just make it bi-monthly from the beginning, then it would be finishing on time. That is unless it gets even later…

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #10 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

THE HUNTRESS, HUNTED! Ruby's search for her father continues, and she'll stop at nothing to find him, even if it means killing the Huntress and destroying the Justice Society of America! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #11 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN (RES)

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The Legionnaire's plans come together, but what does this mean for the future of the Justice Society of America?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #12 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Todd Nauck (CA) Mikel Janin

As the team picks up the pieces from their last battle, Stargirl looks to the future and what it means to be a member of the first super-team! Don't miss the final issue of this star-studded run! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/4/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!