Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America

Justice Society Of America Gets A Little Bit Later

Justice Society Of America by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin still tries to find a schedule that fits. But has lots of friends doing the same.

Article Summary Justice Society Of America comics face delays, with issue 9 moving to Feb 2024.

Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin's series joins multiple titles with shifting schedules.

Superman and Batman '89 also experience significant release date pushbacks.

Slips affect various DC publications, from Fables to The Fourth World Omnibus.

Justice Society Of America by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin still tries to find a schedule that fits. But it has lots of friends at DC Comics trying to do the same, like Fables, Last Days of Lex Luthor, Batman Echoes and Gargoyle of Gotham. But JSA continues to slip down the schedules in terms of timeliness, with issue 9 now heading into 2024.

Justice Society of America #8 was scheduled for the 18th of July then for the 28th of November, and then for the 12th of December and then for the 19th of December is now for the 26th of December.

Justice Society of America #9 was scheduled for the 21st of November, and then for the 11th of November, and then for the 23rd of January 2024 and then for the 30th of January 2024… is now for the 6th of February

Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #2 has slipped from the impossibly schedule of the 26th of December to the 12th of March 2024.

Fables #161 has slipped from the 13th of September to the 30th of January 2024.

Batman '89: Echoes #2, originally scheduled for the 18th of December 2023 has a new on-sale date the 30th of January 2024.

Static: Shadows of Dakota #7 has slipped from 5th of September to the 28th of November, while the Milestone Compendium Three SC has slipped from the 6th of February to the 20th.

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2 has slipped from the 14th of November to the 12th of December.

Waller vs. Wildstorm #4 has slipped from the 24th of October to the 12th of December, and the Waller vs Wildstorm hardcover from the 19th of December to the 30th of January.

The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country: The Glass House #6 has slipped from the 31st of October to the 26th of December.

The JLA Book One trade paperback, originally on sale for the 27th of February 2024, to the 2nd of April.

The Lobo: Big Fragging Compendium One trade paperback has a new on-sale date of the 11th of June, rather than the original on-sale date was the 2nd of April.

The Question Omnibus by Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan Vol. 2 HC has slipped from the 16th of January to the 6th of February.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Omnibus (Mass and Direct Versions) slipped from the 2nd of January to the 20th of February.

Zero Hour: Crisis in Time Omnibus (2023 Edition) is now a 2024 edition after slipping from the 19th of December to the 20th of February.

The Fourth World Omnibus Vol. 2 HC has slipped from the 13th of February to the 19th of March.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!