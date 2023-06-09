Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dc comics, jsa, Justice Society of America

Justice Society Of America Gets Later And Later For DC Comics

Man, people waited so long for a Justice Society of America after the DC Comics New 52 deleted the very idea of it, back in 2011, removed from DC Comics continuity. The Golden Age superhero precursor to the Justice League returned conceptually with DC Rebirth, as well as appearing in Justice League, Doomsday Clock and Infinity Frontier, though it took the recent Flashpoint Beyond series to kick this off properly. And so a new Justice Society of America comic was born, by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin alongside The Golden Age and a new Stargirl series. But it has been rather late… of late. Here is where the latest schedules are at.

Justice Society of America #5 was scheduled for the 28th of March, then for the 20th of June and now for the 18th of July.

Justice Society of America #6 was scheduled for the 23rd of May, then the 20th of June, then for the 25th of July and now for the 8th of August.

Justice Society of America #7 was scheduled for the 18th of July and then the 22nd of August and now the 5th of September.

Batman: The Audio Adventures #7 was been delayed from the 28th of March to the 13th of June and now to the 11th of July.

Icon Vs. Hardware #4 was delayed from 9th of May to the 6th of June and then to the 11th of July, and now to the 1st of August. Icon Vs. Hardware #5 is still scheduled for the 22nd of August. but we'll see.

At least Waller Vs Wildstorm and Fables are (now) sticking to their most recently arranged schedules. As for the Justice Society, fans have waited long enough for their return, a month or three more can probably be lived with. And it's not as if DC Comics is adding new comics to the waitlist, it's just that already late comics have juts got a bit later….

