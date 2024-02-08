Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America

Justice Society Of America Keeps Getting Later And Later And Later

It's getting silly now. Justice Society Of America by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin is getting later and later and later for reasons unknown.

Okay, it's getting silly now. Justice Society Of America by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin is getting later and later and later for reasons unknown, now dragging fellow Golden Age titles Jay Garrick: The Flash and Alan Scott: Green Lantern along with it. And Batman Echoes as well for good measures. But it is JSA that especially continues to slip down the schedules in terms of timeliness. Here's a look at the current dates.

Justice Society of America #9 was scheduled for the 21st of November, and then for the 11th of November, and then for the 23rd of January 2024, and then for the 30th of January, and then for the 6th of February, then for the 20th of February and now for the 12th of March.

Justice Society of America #10 was scheduled for the 19th of December, then for the 9th of April 2024 and now for the 16th of April.

Justice Society of America #11 is scheduled for the 16th of April too. That won't last.

Justice Society of America #12 is yet to be solicited.

Batman '89: Echoes #2, originally scheduled for the 18th of December 2023 slipped to the 30th of January 2o24 and has a new on-sale date for the 5th of March and now for the 13th of March.

Batman '89: Echoes #3, originally scheduled for the 27th of February and then for the 9th of April 2024, now has a new on-sale date of the 16th of April.

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #5 slipped from the 17th of February to the 5th of March 2024, and now for the 12th of March.

Jay Garrick: The Flash #5 has slipped briefly from the 20th of February to the 27th.

At least Fables seems to be fixed in its schedules now.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #9 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA scour Europe on the hunt for Ruby, the daughter of the Red Lantern! But can they catch up to her before she burns the Earth in search of her father? Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 2/11/2024 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #10 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

THE HUNTRESS, HUNTED! Ruby's search for her father continues, and she'll stop at nothing to find him, even if it means killing the Huntress and destroying the Justice Society of America! Retail:$3.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #11 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

As Huntress pushes to recruit the Harlequin's Son, the Legionnaire enacts his plans against the JSA! What does this mean for the future of the world's first superteam?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024

