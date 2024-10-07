Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Tuck Everlasting

K. Woodman-Maynard Sells Rights to Graphic Novel of Tuck Everlasting

Article Summary K. Woodman-Maynard adapts Tuck Everlasting into a graphic novel for its 50th anniversary.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux plans a Fall 2025 release for the graphic novel adaptation.

Tuck Everlasting explores immortality and follows Winnie Foster and the Tuck family.

The book adaptation will feature 240 pages of traditional watercolor artwork.

K. Woodman-Maynard is creating a graphic novel adaptation of Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the book's publication next year.

Wes Adams at Farrar, Straus & Giroux (FSG) has bought world rights for the Tuck Everlasting adaptation for publication in the autumn of 2025. K. Woodman-Maynard's agent Sara Crowe at Sara Crowe Literary handled the negotiation.

Tuck Everlasting is an American children's novel about immortality published by FSG in 1975. It has sold over 5 million copies and has been called a classic of modern children's literature. Adapted into films in 1981 and 2002, it tells the story set in 1880, of 10 year-old Winifred "Winnie" Foster, who lives at the edge of the American village of Treegap, planning to run away from her overbearing family, who meets the Tucks, who have found the font of eternal youth, immortality and invincibility on the Fosters' land.

K. Woodman-Maynard is an author, illustrator, and comics coach whose work explores themes of acceptance and self-expression. Her debut work was a graphic novel adaptation of The Great Gatsby (Candlewick Press), was called "hugely rewarding" by The Wall Street Journal. She writes on social media, "Big news! I've had to keep this quiet for a while, so I'm thrilled to announce that my graphic novel adaptation of TUCK EVERLASTING by Natalie Babbitt will be coming out Fall 2025 with @fsgyoungreaders @macmillanusa! TUCK EVERLASTING: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL is 240 pages of traditionally watercolored pages, which I adapted from the original gorgeous book. The Babbitt estate has been an absolute pleasure to work with, as has the team at FSG and @01FirstSecond: Wes Adams @wezbooks, @hmillerbooks, @kirkbenshoffdesigns @syleeart and more! A big thanks to my agent @saracrowelit as well! I'll be sharing more about this in the coming months, as well as on my Substack newsletter, Creating Comics (link in bio). Yay!!"

