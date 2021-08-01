Kaare Andrews' Amazing Fantasy To Get Emergency Treasury Edition

The rather fabulous Kaare Andrews put out a passion project this past week, Amazing Fantasy #1 for Marvel Comics, allowing his various artistic styles and designs to inhabit the lushest areas and characters of the Marvel Universe. If there was any problem, it may have been that the pages just weren't expansive enough. Well, it seems that Marvel Comics will tackle that in April 2022 with a much-faster-than-usual Treasury Edition of the series, with oversized pages, only six months after the final issue of the three-part serialised comic book is published.

Amazing Fantasy Treasury Edition Paperback – April 19, 2022

by Kaare Andrews

Kaare Andrews (SPIDER-MAN: REIGN) presents an all-new vision of the Marvel Universe! Spy-school Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man, World War II Captain America — the most iconic versions of your favorite Marvel characters from across time and space — all wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and amazing fantasy. Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And as the heroes explore their uncanny surroundings, can they find a way to return home? This isn't just a love letter to your favorite Marvel eras, it's a reinvestment in the seminal characters you've always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines. This is the one you've been waiting for, True Believers — an Amazing Fantasy for the ages, featuring Kaare's unique artwork on the oversized pages of a Treasury Edition!

Here's the kind of pages that might benefit from being blown up in such a fashion. And might look good flush against your bookshelf.

Kaare Andrews is a comic book writer, artist and filmmaker from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. His work includes Spider-Man, Iron Fist, Renato Jones, Incredible Hulk, and Civil Wardrobe. Andrews has a diverse drawing style, which ranges from hyper-realistic to the more cartoonesque. He was the first recipient of the Shuster Award for Outstanding Artist for his work on Spider-Man: Doctor Octopus. His latest film, Sniper: Assassin's End reached #1 on iTunes in September 2020.