Kabur 50th Anniversary With Roy Thomas in Hexagon's July 2025 Solicits

Legendary comic book writer and publisher, Jean-Marc Lofficier, now of Hexagon Comics, writes to tell me, "here is the info on our July release, continuing our celebration of Kabur's 50th Anniversary, with another story by Roy Thomas." 2025 is the fiftieth anniversary of the publication of the character Kabur. And he will be popping up in Hexagon Comics' offerings for July 2025, with Kabur #10.

Kabur is the prince of Ultima Thulé, the capital of Hyperborea in Pangea, 100 million years ago. Framed by the wizard Shamal for a crime he didn't commit, Kabur is banished by his father and condemned to wander the Earth, with the slave girl Lagrid as his sole companion. A sword and sorcery series, halfway between Conan and Prince Valiant, he was created by Claude Legrand and Luciano Bernasconi in 1975 for Editions Lug in France.

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put European comics back into print, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English, and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page, or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. After Jean-Marc Lofficier was hit by ill health earlier last year, he switched to a bi-monthly publication schedule after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Though by going via Amazon entirely, he managed to completely avoid the Diamond bankruptcy.

Jean-Marc Lofficier tells me, "We're being suffocated by a heatwave right now. Almost 40C. This would be very bad because it affects patients with myasthenia (my case), but fortunately, we have A/C in the house, so I'm OK. Basically, I just stay inside." I'm doing the same, Jean-Marc…

KABUR #10: THE HOUNDS OF KYROS.

Episode 32. THE HOUNDS OF KYROS: story by Roy Thomas & Jean-Marc Lofficier, dialogue by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by José Luis Ruiz Pérez.

EPILOG: AND YET IT MOVES: story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Miguel Angel Yzaguirre.

BAO IN VENLANA: story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasconi.

SKETCHBOOK by José Luis Ruiz Pérez.

Cover by José Luis Ruiz Pérez.

As Kabur approaches the Mountains of the Moon, he witnesses a strange metal fortress fall from the sky, destroying a nearby village… With the help of several travelers he must then face the terrifying creature that emerges from the ship, accompanied by two fearsome hounds… Fortunately, in this desperate fight, Kabur will be able to rely on another extraordinary visitor, also from the stars… This 48-page saga by Roy Thomas & Jean-Marc Lofficier and José Luis Ruiz Pérez is supplemented by an Epilog by Miguel Angel Yzaguirre and a new bonus tale recounting an heretofore untold adventure of Bao by Kabur's co-creator, legendary Italian artist Luciano Bernasconi. 7×10 squarebound comic, 76 pages b&w. – $12.95. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-394-1.

