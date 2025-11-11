Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , , ,

Kal-Elf's First Appearance In Superman: Kryptonite Spectrum (Spoilers)

Kal-Elf's First Appearance In Superman: Kryptonite Spectrum (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool pointed out the appearance of Kal-Elf, a new 5th-dimensional imp, in the solicitations for Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #4 by W. Maxwell Prince and Martin Morazzo back in August. Well, three months later, with the most bizarre comic book on the stands about to have its fourth issue published, we have a better look at the little fellow. And get to learn a little more about. Spoilers on, and everyone start whistling the theme tune…

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #4 by W. Maxwell Prince and Martin Morazzo
Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #4 by W. Maxwell Prince and Martin Morazzo

After the first issue was published, writer W Maxwell Prince posted to Instagram, saying "A big thank you to everyone who read our first Superman issue. Issues 2 and 3 come next. And then, on account of how numbers tend to work, Issue 4 releases (in November.) And now that its cover is live for the world to see, I can say: Hey, Issue 4 features the debut of an all-new character. From the 5th Dimension. Superman's very own Bat-Mite: KAL-ELF. He's v cute and v powerful. Herewith the main cover by @martinmorazzo and @chris_o_halloran , @martinmorazzo character design, variants by @mikechoiart and @jeferreyra …" This is Super-Mite via Ice Cream Man… and my early concept sketch for the little guy, which was just a small Superman with two safety pins on his underwear. "

SUPERMAN THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM #4 (OF 5) (MR)
(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo
EVERYTHING IS ABOUT TO CHANGE! Superman finds himself somewhere over the rainbow in this landmark issue–featuring the debut of a brand-new, canon-changing, sure-to-be-essential-for-all-time character! (At the very least, he's awfully cute!) What never happened to the Man of Tomorrow? The answer awaits in a form-bending, head-spinning, myxed-up melee of mites, men, and multicolored meteoroids. It's a major milestone for our magnificent medium–with two added dimensions for extra support! $5.99 11/12/2025

