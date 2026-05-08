Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman

Absolute Batman #21 Is Late Because Of Absolute Catwoman #1 Print Run

Absolute Batman #21 will be late because the Absolute Catwoman #1 print run will take up all DC Comics can spare that week

Article Summary Absolute Batman #21 slips from June 12 to June 17 as DC prioritizes the massive Absolute Catwoman #1 print run.

Scott Snyder says the one-week Absolute Batman delay is purely to avoid straining printers, not a creative setback.

Absolute Batman #20 remains on track for May 13, while Absolute Catwoman #1 launches June 10 with huge demand.

With Absolute Batman #22 and Absolute Catwoman #2 both due July 8, another DC scheduling clash could be looming.

It is a measure of the importance to the current comic book industry that the news that next month's issue of Absolute Batman will be a week late, Absolute Batman #21 delayed from the 12th of June to the 17th of June, is worthy of note. Writer and Absolute Universe showrunner Scott Snyder says, "Just to be clear, this was pushed a week so that the system wouldn't be strained by the printing numbers on Absolute Catwoman 1 and this issue. Wanna make sure it's clear as Nick and Frank are killing it, and working their assess off to keep everything on schedule." That would be artist Nick Dragotta and colourist Frank Martin. The next issue, Absolute Batman #20, is still scheduled for next week, the 13th of May, and has already started arriving in comic book stores ahead of sale, and Absolute Catwoman coming out next month… but it seems that the sales are so high, and the exclusive variant covers so numerous, that DC Comics has to choose whether to print Absolute Batman or Absolute Catwoman in any given week… especially for launch week. I see that Absolute Batman #22 and Absolute Catwoman #2 are both out in the same week, the following month. Will one of them have to blink as well?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, and TK 1:25 Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, and TK 1:25 Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26 ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #1 (OF 6)

(W) Che Grayson, Scott Snyder (A/CA) Bengal

WITH ALL THE WEALTH…WITH ALL THE GEAR…WITH ALL THE SKILLS, SHE IS THE ABSOLUTE APEX PREDATOR! Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around her and she'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 6/10/2026

(W) Che Grayson, Scott Snyder (A/CA) Bengal WITH ALL THE WEALTH…WITH ALL THE GEAR…WITH ALL THE SKILLS, SHE IS THE ABSOLUTE APEX PREDATOR! Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around her and she'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 6/10/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #2 (OF 6)

(W) Che Grayson, Scott Snyder (A/CA) Bengal

SELINA ON THE RUN! Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. $4.99 7/8/2026

(W) Che Grayson, Scott Snyder (A/CA) Bengal SELINA ON THE RUN! Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. $4.99 7/8/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!