Kang The Conqueror #3 Preview: Always With the Conquering

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Kang the Conqueror #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, begging the question: does Kang ever think about anything but conquering? For thousands of years trapped in a magical long-way time-traveling sarcophagus, the answer is no, as Kang considers only his impending victories. And in this preview, Kang arrives in the silver age of Marvel heroes, which, based on our current calculations of Marvel time, happened sometime around 2013. Check out a preview of the issue below.

KANG THE CONQUEROR #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
AUG211113
AUG211114 – KANG THE CONQUEROR #3 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR – $3.99
(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo
• Young Kang stalks his future self to the site of his first major battle with the Avengers, hoping to change the course of his destiny once and for all. But the fate of the villainous Doctor Doom has long been entwined with Kang's – and no one interferes with Victor Von Doom's timeline but Victor Von Doom.
•  It's Kang vs. Kang vs. Doom – with the future of the universe on the line!

RATED T+
In Shops: 10/13/2021
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.