Kang The Conqueror #3 Preview: Always With the Conquering

Kang the Conqueror #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, begging the question: does Kang ever think about anything but conquering? For thousands of years trapped in a magical long-way time-traveling sarcophagus, the answer is no, as Kang considers only his impending victories. And in this preview, Kang arrives in the silver age of Marvel heroes, which, based on our current calculations of Marvel time, happened sometime around 2013. Check out a preview of the issue below.

KANG THE CONQUEROR #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211113

AUG211114 – KANG THE CONQUEROR #3 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR – $3.99

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo

• Young Kang stalks his future self to the site of his first major battle with the Avengers, hoping to change the course of his destiny once and for all. But the fate of the villainous Doctor Doom has long been entwined with Kang's – and no one interferes with Victor Von Doom's timeline but Victor Von Doom.

• It's Kang vs. Kang vs. Doom – with the future of the universe on the line! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

