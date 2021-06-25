Karl Kesel & David Hahn's Impossible Jones From Scout in September

Scout Comics has a bevy of launches in September, but I can't resist the title of Tim Lintern's new series Mullet Cop #1 at the top. While I get the feeling that Jurii Kirney and Elina Kiyushnikova's Corset #1 may do very well too. Throw in the all-ages Little Guardians by Ed Cho and Lee Cherolis, and the Mad Maxish Night Of The Cadillacs by Kirk Manley. But it is the big names of Karl Kesel and David Hahn's Impossible Jones that will excite many, especially coming to Scout Comics in their September 2021 solicits.

MULLET COP #1 CVR A LINTERN

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211910

(W) Tom Lintern (A / CA) Tom Lintern

After a near-death experience, a mall cop goes undercover as a manager at an all-you-can-eat buffet. With the help of his coworkers and a supercomputer/microwave called M.I.T.T. (Mall Industries Two Thousand), he takes on crime boss Robogrannie and her gang of thugs!

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 7.99

NIGHT OF THE CADILLACS #1 (OF 2) CVR A PRIOR (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211912

(W) Kirk Manley (A) Kirk Manley (A / CA) Rob Prior

In the spirit of Lost Boys and Warriors, Night of the Cadillacs is a high-octane, genre-bending mix of horror, hard action, forbidden love, and street culture. Rival supernatural gangs come to earth on an overnight raiding mission to retrieve life-restoring blood from humans. While the gangs battle among themselves for prized Captives, a defiant and charismatic gangbanger breaks free from his crew to go on the run with a rebellious, 18 year old human girl to protect her from his predatory family.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CORSET #1

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211902

(W) Jurii Kirney (A / CA) Elina Kiyushnikova

Master Gregoire d'Alpen is a world-famous fashion designer and inventor. His groundbreaking corsets fascinate and inspire millions of people around the world. It's been years since he showed his face in public, living in seclusion in his mysterious clock tower high above the gothic city. One night, a young and naive girl named Elize ruins the master's grand fashion show. D'Alpen invites her to his tower, where he plans to reveal his dark secrets to her-but first, she must give him something in return.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 4.99

CORSET PRESTIGE ED #1

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211903

(W) Jurii Kirney (A / CA) Elina Kiyushnikova

Magazine-sized Prestige Edition! Master Gregoire d'Alpen is a world-famous fashion designer and inventor. His groundbreaking corsets fascinate and inspire millions of people around the world. It's been years since he showed his face in public, living in seclusion in his mysterious clock tower high above the gothic city. One night, a young and naive girl named Elize ruins the master's grand fashion show. D'Alpen invites her to his tower, where he plans to reveal his dark secrets to her-but first, she must give him something in return.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 6.99

LITTLE GUARDIANS #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUL211921

(W) Ed Cho (A) Lee Cherolis

Scoot Imprint: Combining humor with big adventure, Little Guardians is a fun-filled all-ages romp for the entire family. Two children, a boy and a girl, are switched at birth, unknowingly living each other's lives.The girl who was destined to protect the village from demons and monsters lives a simple life working at the local Item Shop. When the village faces a crisis, will she discover her true destiny before it's too late for everyone? Now part of the Scoot lineup, you can enjoy extra material with these reprinted pages of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 1.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES #1 (OF 4) CVR A HAHN & KESEL

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211904

(W) Karl Kesel (CA) Karl Kesel (A / CA) David Hahn

Explosive first issue! The grin gritty origin of comics' newest sensation! A thief gets powers, is mistaken for a superhero… and runs with it! With no intention of giving up her criminal ways, mind you! (With these powers? You crazy?!) All she has todo is fool all of the people all of the time! It's not impossible – it's Impossible Jones! Full throttle thrills by Karl Kesel (Harley Quinn) and David Hahn (Batman '66).

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

IMPURE GN

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211906

(W) Ralf Singh (A) Various (CA) Hannes Radke, Ralf Singh

When Castor, homeworld to the siblings Nero and Minerva, is destroyed by aliens, they decide to join the dreaded Impure, living weapons who are created by merging elite soldiers with god-like beings. When Minerva unexpectedly betrays her brother and all they ever believed in, it falls to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. Can he stop her before what she stole can turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall?

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 14.99

BLACK COTTON #6 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211897

(W) Patrick Foreman, Brian Hawkins (A) Marco Perugini (A / CA) Marcelo Henrique Santana

The Cotton family faces deadly foes as the decision whether or not charges will be filed against Zion is made. Get ready as social tensions explode in the final issue of the first arc!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD #3

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211898

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

Black Caravan Imprint: The hunt has begun! At St. Abigail's, the "brothers and sisters" have managed to gather all the pieces of the puzzle and the awakening of the "special" children has attracted the attention of their most monstrous servants. Will they be able to summon the necessary strength and courage to find each other and escape from this common and dangerous enemy or will they become weapons in the hands of evil men?

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BY THE HORNS #6 (OF 7) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211899

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Once upon a time, Elodie fell for a good man named Shintaro. They made a life together filled with adventure, laughter and love. Then one day… it was cruelly ripped away from them. This is their story.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CANOPUS TP

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211900

(W) Dave Chisholm (A / CA) Dave Chisholm

Helen wakes up marooned on a lifeless alien planet 300 light-years from Earth with no memories beyond a hazy sense of extinction-level urgency to return to Earth. Joined by Arther, her strange robot companion, she explores the planet to find materials necessary to repair her ship. However, circumstances are not as straightforward as they seem. Along the way, Helen's most painful memories return as monstrous manifestations hell-bent on her destruction.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 14.99

CHERRY BLACKBIRD #3 (OF 5) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211901

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint: Rockstar Cherry Blackbird has less than a year to return seven wicked souls to Hell or be damned herself. Having dealt with two of the escapees, she finds herself being hunted by the demonic vampire, Miss Cocaine. It's a violent, over-the-top exploitation story the way you like it. Each issue comes polybagged.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LOCUST #4 (OF 8)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211907

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

The journey continues, in the present and in the past. In the present Max gives his all to find little Stella and save her from the clutches of the fanatic Ford. While in the past, we see how the two have tried in every way to find hopebring a faint light to a cold, frozen world devoured by darkness.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MIDNIGHT SKY TP

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211908

(W) James Pruett (A / CA) Scott Van Domelen

What would you do if you discovered your son wasn't really your son? He may look like him, act like him, but deep down in your soul, you just know… that he's been replaced. Then your worst fears are realized when the light hits his face just right and you accidentally see his true appearance for yourself. But he isn't the only one you discover – your neighbor, your friend, even your husband. Do you scream? Do you run? Or do you fight back? Enter the dystopian world of the Midnight Sky where the sunlight has long since faded behind an impenetrable atmosphere leaving only the eternal darkness behind and your best hope for survival is to trust no one.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 24.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE #5 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211909

(W) Louis Southard (A) David Hahn (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

It's time for the grand finale of the Midnight Western Theatre! In this final adventure, a heinous creature known only as "El Chupacabra" has been slaughtering the innocent goats at a small ranch! Fortunately, the ranchers have hired the solo adventurer Ortensia Thomas to put down the monster once and for all. As her mission nears its end, she locates the beast's den only to find a new problem altogether in the form of a meek looking man named Alexander.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

REDSHIFT #3 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211915

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Brent David McKee (CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

As Aphelion travels further away from home, the explorers work to gain each other's trust while Tiberius discovers some inconvenient truths about the rule of law on Mars.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SNATCHED #2

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211916

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Mauricio Campetella

An incident at the strip club drives Andre to realize he's outgrown his job and further solidifies his decision to take Harold up on the offer to buy one ton of human hair. In Las Vegas, Mo discovers his bride is every bit the loose cannon as her homicidal father. Up in Oakland, Mr. Lee's mysterious tormenter ups the ante by striking close to home.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SOULSTREAM GN

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211919

(W) Saida Woolf (A) Saida Woolf

Soulstream is an all-ages fantasy superhero comic book series about a team of magic-wielding teenagers fighting to save another dimension. It's almost the end of Winter Break, and Marie is on a reluctant hike through the woods with her brother when they discover a mysterious portal and find themselves in another dimension. Marie is contacted by the Mage Goddess, who gives her the magical Ocean Bracelet, an item that allows her to transform into the superhero Soulstream. With her newfound powers, and the help of her friends, she embarks on a quest to save the Shattered World.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 14.99

TART DEMONS AND DEMAGOGUES ONE SHOT

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211920

(W) Kevin Joseph (A) Ludovic Salle

Tart Acid is used to working alone. However, when she finds herself sneaking past Nazi guards at the1936 Berlin Olympics, or facing off against the first-born son of The King of Hell, she realizes how important it is to have a team around her!

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 5.99

SOLAR FLARE TP VOL 01 FORT MYERS NEW PTG

SCOUT COMICS

JUL211918

(W) James Haick (A / CA) Branko Jovanovic

In this tale, where the world is exposed not in the light of day, but in the cover of darkness, Solar Flare aims to showcase themes of perseverance, resilience, and unlikely heroes through the portrayal of believable characters placed in unbelievable circumstances. Solar Flare's unique backdrop of the aurora borealis, similar to the Northern Lights, sets the comic apart in the visual effects department as well, unearthing a never-before seen constant sky that is both visually pleasing and completely plausible in our current reality. Featuring a new cover.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 19.99