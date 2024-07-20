Karma Sees Dan Wickline And Carlos Reno Come Back For Seconds

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Backerkit, Carlos Reno, Dan Wickline, karma

Karma, by Dan Wickline and Carlos Reno, was one of Dynamite Entertainment's better-selling original graphic novels when it was published two years ago. Now it is getting a sequel through BackerKit, the second book of the eventual trilogy, with covers by Stjepan Sejic and Mirka Andolfo.

"Karma Volume 2 is available now on BackerKit! It is also part of the platform's ComicTopia program, celebrating countless creators and publishers aligning to debut their projects and support each other and the community.

"This all-new 120-page graphic novel continues the story of newfound love and what happens as life starts changing around you. Writer Dan Wickline (Grimm Fairy Tales, The Freeze) pulls inspiration from his own experiences as a professional photographer to continue this provocative drama. He's joined by the beautiful stylings of artist Carlos Reno, who stunned fans with his work on the first volume.

"While the first graphic novel introduced us to the stunningly beautiful Karma, a supermodel looking to expand her brand, and Alex, a professional photographer that specializes in product advertising, and showed us how they came together, that is only the beginning. Now the two have to turn that magical spark into a relationship in the midst of things changing all around them. Alex is gutted when the magazine he works for is bought out, but finds himself being pulled into a completely different direction. Meanwhile, Karma has to deal with someone close to her possibly leaving. And all of this gets upended even more when a child actor turned pop icon gets involved in their lives. Can this brand-new relationship survive all of this outside pressure?

"This new volume deals with the real pressures dealt with in a relationship, and the will to endure while growing together. It also includes the wild, erotic adventures that Karma finds herself in, from a BDSM shoot, to a wild industry party, to an intimate and sexy trip to get ice cream. The passion and adventure that drew these to together gets ramped up even higher in this new story.

"While I wrote this second volume months ago, seeing the growing relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has a lot of parallels here with Karma and Alex," said writer Dan Wickline. "Two people coming together is a very intimate and personal thing, but once the rest of the world finds out, a whole new kind of pressure gets added and we get to see how the new couple will handle it. Hopefully as well as Tayor and Travis seem to be."

"Karma continues the ongoing legacy of erotic comics and graphic novels, such as cover artist Stjepan Šejic's own Sunstone, the heralded Eros Comix, and creators like Wally Wood, Frank Thorne, and many others. The raunchy subject matter will also be familiar for fans of Dynamite's Bettie Page comics and other titles.

"The romantic epic is available with three covers for fans to choose from, including erotic comics superstars Stjepan Šejic (Sunstone, Witchblade, Aquaman), Mirka Andolfo (Unnatural, Sweet Paprika), and Michael DiPascale, whose cover is also available in a limited mature nude version."