Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, teen lantern

Keli Quintela, Teen Lantern Is Now The Future Of The Green Lanterns

Keli Quintela, the Teen Lantern, is now the very heart of the Green Lantern Corps going forward (Green Lantern #16 Spoilers)

Article Summary Keli Quintela, the Teen Lantern, becomes the heart of the Green Lantern Corps amid cosmic turmoil.

Thanagar's destruction by Red Lantern-possessed Mogo ignites fear and opportunity in the galaxy.

Keli's hacked gauntlet powers spark intrigue; her past experiments may reveal future Green Lantern plots.

United Planets might exploit Keli's abilities; their takeover plans could mirror Thaaros's schemes.

The end of the Green Lantern Civil Corps Special that kicked off the DC All-In era for the title saw a Red Lantern enraged Mogo approaching Thanagar, the planet of the Hawkmen. Today's Green Lantern #16 opens with its utter destruction.

Thanagar, the Hawkworld, known for its mineral deposit of Nth Metal, and its warlike ways with Rann and more, is gone. Billions of dead, Thanagarians, Lizarkons, the lot. Mogo may not usually socialise, but he's going to be even less welcome going forward…

But the United Planets have other things to consider and the Durlan members may just be able to use this for their advantage, as a climate of fear grips the galaxy. And naturally it comes down to one person. One girl.

Keli Quintela, the Teen Lantern, an eleven-year-old girl who hacked a gauntlet to access the powers of a Green Lantern Power Battery without the knowledge of the Green Lantern Corps or with a ring. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Patrick Gleason, as a member of their new Young Justice, there have been many complaints over the years that her powers just don't fit Green Lantern lore properly. Six months ago in Green Lantern #10, years after she was last seen, she was found in Thaaros's complex, being experimented upon.

They got her out, but admitted she had been gone for a while…

Well, it looks as if that is about to become a major plot point going forward… how she accessed the Green Lantern power, at the heart of the Thaaros' plans to corrupt the Oa and the Green Lanterns, as the new United Planets take over the Green Lanterns by hook or, as usual, by crook… and basically do just the same as him.

GREEN LANTERN #16 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Xermanico

The seeds of war have been sown, and now a massive battle rages across the galaxy! Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner must race to unlock the mystery of the Dark Star resurrection, what it means for their beloved friend Kilowog, and just how to battle an entire planet! The red rage of Mogo rains down on our heroes as the Civil Corps heats up!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!