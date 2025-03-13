Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged:

Captain Marvel Redrawn in Canada for the Golden Age, at Auction

Nelvana of the Northern Lights publisher Anglo-American Publishing had Fawcett Captain Marvel stories redrawn in Canada during the Golden Age.

Probably best remembered today as the publisher of Nelvana of the Northern Lights, and for its unique redrawn republishing of Fawcett Captain Marvel and other material in Canada, Anglo-American Publishing was one of the foundational companies of the Golden Age of comic book in Canada. Under the War Exchange Conservation Act Schedule One, Canadian publishers could not import the materials necessary for traditional reprints, including "printing plates of all kinds, copper or other shells, matrices, positive or negative films, transfer, proofs, illustrations, covers, inserts, or other printed matter." Fawcett and Anglo-American Publishing sidestepped this rule by having Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel Jr., and other comic books completely redrawn in Canada from the original scripts.

Anglo-American Publishing was founded by three men connected to magazine distributor Sinnott News, and a fourth business associate. Sinnott news itself was a legacy of Thomas Story Sinnott. Sinnott was a longtime employee and eventual president of the Toronto branch of London's Imperial News Company. Sinnott acquired this branch outright and turned it into Sinnott News. Among the four founders of Anglo-American Publishing were his son-in-law John M. Calder and his son Harry Sinnott, who was in charge of Sinnott News by this time.

John M. Calder had an office at Sinnott News well prior to the founding of Anglo-American Publishing, while at the same time being the principal of Calder Printing — apparently a legacy of his father's 1896-founded Times Printing Company. Calder also became the managing editor of Anglo-American Publishing. While his prior role at Sinnott News is currently unclear, it's possible there were previous Sinnott/Calder publishing collaborations. Founder John G. Baker was a Sinnott News accountant, while Edward C. Johnston was a former banker and Toronto car dealer, but he too would become a Sinnott News manager shortly after this time.

The Anglo-American Publishing Fawcett-related titles are vastly under-appreciated for their unique takes on the original versions, as you can see in the examples below. A fascinating aspect of the Canadian Golden Age, there are several issues of Anglo-American Publishing's take on Captain Marvel and company up for auction at the 2025 March 13 Canadian Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction #40290.

