Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Batman The Animated Series, Joins DC Pride

Kevin Conroy is best known as the voice of Batman in the nineties TV series series Batman: The Animated Series, as well as various other TV series, games and movies. he is also writing a story in the upcoming DC Pride 2022 volume, published by DC Comics in May. Called "Finding Batman" it is a personal story, about his life as a gay man who plays Batman, and is drwn by J. Bone and Aditya Bidikar.

There also seems to be a Connor Hawke and Damain Wayne story which has already got the internet buzzing.

As well as the return of Tim Drake and Bernard Dowd together.

And DC aloso promsies a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy story. Here are are the full details:

"Super Pride" by Devin Grayson, Nick Robles, Triona Farrell and Aditya Bidikar

"Confessions" by Stephanie Williams, Meghan Hetrick, Marissa Louise and Ariana Maher

"Special Delivery" by Travis Moore, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher

"Are You Ready for This?" by Danny Lore & Ivan Cohen, Brittney Williams, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher

"A World Kept Just For Me" by Alyssa Wong, W. Scott Forbes and Ariana Maher

"The Gumshoe in Green" by Tini Howard, Evan Cagle and Lucas Gattoni

"Think of Me" by Ted Brandt & Ro Stein and Frank Cvetkovic

"Public Display of the Electromagnetic Spectrum" by Greg Lockard, Giulio Macaione and Aditya Bidikar

"The Hunt" by Dani Fernandez, Zoe Thorogood, Jeremy Lawson and Aditya Bidikar

"Bat's in the Cradle" by Stephanie Philips, Samantha Dodge, Marissa Louise and Lucas Gattoni

"Up at Bat" by Jadzia Axelrod, Lynne Yoshii, Tamra Bonvillain and Ariana Maher

and "Finding Batman," a personal story by Kevin Conroy with art by J.Bone and Aditya Bidikar

And an excerpt from Supergirl actress Nicole Maines, who plays Dreamer on the show and is creating comics with the character for DC Comics as well.

"Representation is something that so many take for granted. But as queer people, we have always understood not only its necessity, but its power. Seeing yourself in the media you consume is validating in a way that says, "You are not alone." Seeing yourself in comic books, though, in your favorite superheroes, is especially powerful. It tells us that not only are there other people like us out there (something that this young trans girl growing up in rural Maine desperately needed), but that they stand alongside the very best of us. They are the best of us. Superheroes set the bar and they set it high. Because if you can be a superhero, you can be anything. And superheroes are categorized as such not due to their superhuman abilities, extraterrestrial origins, or truly fabulous fashion choices. They are superheroes because they stand up for what is right against any odds. It is their courage that sets them apart."