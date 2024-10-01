Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: john cassaday, October 2024

Dynamite Comics Tribute to John Cassaday in Their October Comics

The following dedication to John Cassaday will be running in Dynamite Entertainment books in October, starting this week.

The following dedication to John Cassaday will be running in Dynamite Entertainment books in October, a publisher for whom Cassaday created many covers and was an art director on certain series. It is likely to be followed by those from other publishers who have a different printing schedule. It will appear in the launch issues of Terminator and Barbarella this coming week.

I understand that a memorial event will be held during New York Comic Con week for John Cassaday, attended by friends, family, and colleagues.

John Cassaday died on the evening of the 9th of September at the age of 52. He was admitted to the ICU at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York, the week previously, and suffered a heart attack.

Cassaday directed television news in Texas for five years before moving to New York to work in the comic book industry. Co-creator of Planetary with Warren Ellis, Desperadoes with Jeff Mariotte and I Am Legion with Fabien Nury, he was the artist on Astonishing X-Men with Joss Whedon, Captain America with John Ney Rieber and Jeph Loeb,, and Star Wars with Jason Aaron, John Cassaday was a very popular, incredibly detailed, diverse and design-focused comic book artist with multiple Eisner Award wins to his name for Astonishing X-Men, Planetary, and I Am Legion. John Cassaday became Chief Creative Officer for Humanioids in 2018 and was Art Director at Dynamite Entertainment, working on titles such as The Lone Ranger. He also returned to working on the screen as a concept artist for the Watchmen movie, director of an episode, The Attic, of Joss Whedon's Dollhouse TV series, and an actor in House on the Hill. He also made and appeared in a number of documentaries on comics, such as Adventures into Digital Comics, HBO First Look, and Generation X: The Comic Book History of the X-Men.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!