Kevin O'Neill 2000AD Artists Edition in Rebellion June 2023 Solicits Kevin O'Neill: Apex Edition from Rebellion will replicate original work on Ro-Busters and A.B.C. Warriors as well as unseen Nemesis The Warlock.

The Artists Edition pioneered by Scott Dunbier at IDW has been replicated by Rebellion as the Apex Edition, publishing a comic book artist's artwork at as close to the approximation of the original art boards as possible, in terms of size and look. And in August, that means the late Kevin O'Neill, replicating his original work on Ro-Busters and A.B.C. Warriors, and previously unseen versions of his Nemesis the Warlock: The Final Conflict series.Here are Rebellions's full June 2023 solicits and solicitations, though most are for July and August.

2000 AD ART OF KEVIN O`NEILL APEX ED HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR231777

(A / CA) Kevin O'Neill

An incredible insight into the art of one of comics' most unique talents, The 2000 AD Art of Kevin O'Neill: Apex Edition contains art from 1977 through to 2022. From concept sketches of 2000 AD's alien editor Tharg the Mighty to complete episodes of Ro-Busters and A.B.C. Warriors, and previously unseen versions of his Nemesis the Warlock: The Final Conflict pages. Also included are his never before reprinted Metalzoic covers and the entirety of his final sequential work on Bonjo From Beyond The Stars. The Apex Edition is a deluxe, over-sized facsimile edition, and this 160-page collection has been compiled by O'Neill from his own archive, reproducing his original art pages at their actual size. This is an unmissable testament to his remarkable career. In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: 155

2000 AD MARCH PROG PACK (JUNE 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR231775

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Tazio Bettin

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! In Progs 2335 and 2337-2338, there's more high-octane adventure as Rogue Trooper fights for his life in the climax to "Blighty Valley"; mutant vampire Durham Red has to keep her bloodlust under control in "Mad Dogs"; strange city Azimuth makes its debut in a new series; and the Void Runners chase the galaxy's most wanted element in the finale to the series. Plus Judge Dredd tackles organised crime in "In the Event of my Untimely Demise"! Prog 2336 is the second all-ages Regened issue of 2023, and features more Lowborn, Cadet Dredd, and Finder & Keeper.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 24.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #457

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR231776

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Nicolo Assirelli

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The Dredd thriller "One-Eyed Jacks" comes to its explosive climax, plus there's more thrilling drama in Lawless, Dreadnoughts, Spector and Death Metal Planet, the next chapters of Anderson, Psi-Div and Johnny Red, interviews, features, and much more!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 11.99

BATTLE ACTION #2 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR231778

(W) Garth Ennis, John Wagner (A) Dan Cornwell (A / CA) Keith Burns

The new series of Battle Action continues with the return of Crazy Keller from Garth Ennis and Chris Burnham, as Keller finds himself in the aftermath of WWII dealing with the legacy of the Nazis and their indoctrinated soldiers. Also in this issue, Dan Abnett and Phil Winslade tell the story of D-Day Dawson, the soldier whose mortal wound spurs him on to heroic deeds, as he stands against overwhelming odds to defend innocent French civilians from encroaching German forces.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: 7.99

ESSENTIAL JUDGE ANDERSON SHAMBALLA TP (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR231779

(W) Alan Grant (A) Mick Austin (A / CA) Arthur Ranson

The best-selling Essential Judge Dredd collection expands with a new line dedicated to iconic science fiction heroine, Judge Anderson! Judge Cassandra Anderson of Psi Division is one of the greatest minds on the Judges' roster. As a precognitive telepath and empath, her quirks, such as her sense of humour, are tolerated by the otherwise oppressively strict Justice Department. However, Anderson's sense of justice and morality soon calls her to question the Law of the Judges in these landmark adventures, written by Alan Grant and featuring jaw-dropping art by Arthur Ranson and Mick Austin. As Anderson battles to save Mega-City, psychic twins, and her friend Judge Corey from psychic attacks and their inner demons, her faith in the systems around her begins to crumble. And when the world is teetering on the brink of an apocalyptic collapse, it will take everything Anderson has to save the world at the ancient temple Shamballa.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: 26.99

MONSTER FUN DINO-SCARE SPECIAL 2023

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR231785

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Matt Baxter, Rebecca Morse

Get ready for a Jurassic classic! This issue is a gargantuan, T-Rex-tickling, smile-o-saurus of a comic book! Yes, the Earth's original giants are ready to go fang-to-face against your favourite monsters, such as Gums, Hell's Angel, Witch Vs Warlock and Kid Kong. Packed with great competitions and games, you won't want to miss this issue. It's dino-mite!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: 6.99