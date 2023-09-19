Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Netflix | Tagged: big game, Kick Ass, Mark Millar, pepe larraz

Kick-Ass Working for Joe Biden, And More Mark Millar Big Game Deaths

Big Game is the new comic book series owned by Netflix, written by Mark Millar, drawn by Pepe Larraz and published by Image Comics.

Big Game is the new comic book series owned by Netflix, written by Mark Millar, drawn by Pepe Larraz and published by Image Comics. In which Mark Millar is mashing up all his Millarworld comic books – even Sharkey – but not War Heroes or The Unfunnies, it seems. And we get to revisit Dave Lizewski, Kick-Ass, now in his thirties. Working in a comic book shop – what is left of it. You may see something of Mark Millar's own perspectives in this…

But now Kick Ass is up and working for President Joe Biden. You know, whether or not President Joe Biden wants him to, or not. In the first issue, Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz killed off a bunch of characters analogous to other comic book publishers like Marvel and DC. Then in the second issue, he did it to his own.

So first, we lose Superior, better known as Simon Pooni, turned into flowers while sitting in his wheelchair. That's how I want to go. While the teenage vampire superheroes of Night Club die in, well, basically the exact same way as when Mark Millar wrote Vampirella a couple of decades previously for Harris Comics. In that case, it was the rain in the storm clouds that was blessed, turning it into holy water. In this case…

…it's the waters below. That's not how I want to go. But the last time, Bleeding Cool ran an article about the deaths of characters in Big Game, we had a headline. "The Mark Millar Characters He Killed Off – But Not Eggsy or Hit-Girl." Well, as ever with Mark Millar, we missed off the word "Yet" from the end.

That's right folks, Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz have just killed off Eggsy from Kingsmen. But not Hit-Girl. Not yet. Big Game #3 is published tomorrow from Image Comics.

BIG GAME #3 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL230462

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

Nemesis is murdering his way through all your favorite Millarworld characters. The Chrononauts are down, but now Kick-Ass, Hit-Girl, and Huck are in his sights. Will the Kingsman spy organization be able to stop him before he follows through on his master's wishes to wipe every single super off the face of the Earth?In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: $4.99 BIG GAME #4 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230465

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

The Chrononauts might be dead, but Hit-Girl can use their time travel technology to go back to the world of Empress. This is literally the maddest and most brilliant book out there right now. The comic book event of 2023 and a must for anyone who loves the Millarworld books, as every single character is here for the fun!In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: $4.99 BIG GAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP230459

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

MINISERIES FINALE

This is it! The double-length conclusion to the best company crossover in years.

We've seen all the beloved Millarworld characters together for the first time and watched as Nemesis murdered them one by one. But is there a chink of hope somewhere he's forgotten about?

This book is a must for fans of KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, THE MAGIC ORDER, NEMESIS, and all your favorites.In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: $7.99

