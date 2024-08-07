Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: caspar wijngaard, kieron gillen, Power Fantasy

Kieron Gillen's Power Fantasy About Political Assassination (Spoilers)

Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard's Power Fantasy About Political Assassination (Spoilers)

Power Fantasy #1 by Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard is published today, when distributed by Lunar and next week through Diamond. Welcome to the way things are now. I think Forbidden Planet in London got some direct in time for today's London signing though, kicking off right about now. An alternate history of a handful superpowered beings straddling the twentieth century and changing its history. I suggested it might be The Wicked + The Divine meets Uber, and really, that's pretty much what it is. With superpowers playing politics with super powers. And individuals of different world views playing off each other. Jupiter's Legacy Done Right, that might be another one. Maybe "what if The Boys wasn't quite so lazy" if I wanted to be slightly controversial. Because The Power Fantasy definitely wants to be. Even if it didn;t mean to be quite as controversial as it has turned out to be.

The USA comes for one of the more hot-headed figures that this new history revolved around at the very end of the twentieth century, necessitating some last-minute and frantic negotiation between the superpowers to keep the world from imploding in on itself in the aftermath.

Do you remember that scene in the book/film Fail Safe? That saw an American nuke accidentally hitting Moscow, which led the USA to launch its own nuclear missile at New York to even the score and prevent all-out nuclear war. Killing millions but saving hundreds of millions?

That's kind of what we have here. Except it's not America deciding its own self-sacrifice.

It's the real superpowers of this world.

And merely weeks since a former President and current candidate was a victim of a very close assassination attempt, the Power Fantasy depicts a successful one. Committed by the main protagonist (it seems) of this comic book, at the behest of another.

How will this go down? I get the feeling there must have been some conversations between the creators and Image Comics when real life and this power fantasy came oh so close.

Writer Kieron Gillen has form. Do you remember what he did to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Once And Future with Dan Mora?

We all do…. as well as what Siegmund got up to in Uber. Is there a theme coming?

