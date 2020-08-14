Killadelphia Sales Up 40% – Gets Hollywood Attention From Blumhouse

It's not just Spawn that appears to be putting on sales from the Todd McFarlane stables. Killadelphia from longtime Spawn team member Jason Shawn Alexander alongside Rodney Barnes, writer/producer of Runaways and American Gods is also seeing a lift. Orders for Killadelphia #7 are up 40% over its previous issue.

Maybe the Spawn connection had nothing to do with it—was it the Skottie Young variant turning heads toward the series? Or did the volume one gain more traction in the market for the new arc? Hard to say, but we did comb through some of the older solicitations on the series and noticed the Amazon listing has a very interesting Jordan Peele blurb…

"Killadelphia is stunning and the fresh horror fable I've been craving. This one feels like a classic." — Jordan Peele

Todd McFarlane is pursuing a Spawn movie through Blumhouse, might Killadelphia be able to join it? Last year we learnt that Killadelphia had been optioned by Netflix, we also know that Blumhouse has signed a deal for new films from Netflix, could someone be joining up the dots?

Killadelphia #7 is published on Wednesday, August 26th.

KILLADELPHIA #7 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN200083

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Jason Shawn Alexander (CA) Skottie Young

"BURN BABY BURN," Part One

The critically acclaimed, bestselling series returns to terrify! From the minds of RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN for a whole new generation, comes a horror tale you CANNOT miss! As Philadelphia struggles to recover from one of the most brutal bloodbaths in its history, Abigail Adams sets into motion a sinister plan over 200 years in the making. Will J.J. be able to stop her without putting those he cares about in danger? Or will her twisted games prove deadly for everyone he holds dear?In Shops: Aug 26, 2020 SRP: $3.99