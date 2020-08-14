Spawn's Comic Book Sales Jump Up 25% With Gunslinger Spawn

Last year we reported on the Spawn-mania that Image Comics saw when the company's President Todd McFarlane surpassed his #300 milestone issue, broke a Guinness World Record, and danced in circles around Marvel's Absolute Carnage launch issue, but the momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down any as we saw Syfy release their Like Hell I Won't documentary about the comics legend's long career so far. Now we've learned Image Comics' recent Spawn #309 saw a 25% increase in orders over its previous issue #308 – and it's not just about Gunslinger Spawn.

There has been an increase in interest regarding the Spawn comic book of late. Collectors have been competing to buy mid-run issues of the series that launches with a million sales in the nineties but by the teens often saw issues struggle to reach five figures – which makes them a lot harder to find in the original printed issues if you are trying to collect an entire run. And with all the issue #300 fuss and revived interest in a movie directed by Todd McFarlane from Blumhouse, demand for the ongoing series, which Todd McFarlane has returned to contribute art to, new fans, readers and collectors are helping swell the ranks.

The solicitation details of the Spawn comic books have been changing, and so retailers have been given the chance to amend their orders. What is striking is that they seem to be amending them by increasing orders dramatically. It can't hurt that in this time where Marvel Comics is charging $4.99 for twenty page story, Spawn only costs $2.99 for more than twenty pages – and plenty of dialogue to read as well as part of that Spawn #309 will be published on August 29th. Oh and we seem to have more changes since then – Part Two of the Consequences Of Sin is back – here is how the solicitations are looking now – including Gunslinger Spawn.

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Francesco Mattina

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN" PART 2

New Heroes! New Villains! New War!

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN" PART 2

New Heroes! New Villains! New War!

The MYSTERIOUS and DANGEROUS army of Spawns continues to grow. First She-Spawn and Reaper! Then Medieval Spawn! Now Gunslinger Spawn has made his presence known. But who is a hero and who is a villain? And is Al Simmons strong enough to control them all? Maybe his new armor will help! TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue their epic tale!

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jim Muniz (CA) Francesco Mattina

"The STORM… begins."

SPAWN is on the hunt for someone, or something, insidious! Demons hiding among humans! Secret dealings with Big-Pharma! Dark plans are about to be exposed! There is a STORM coming, and SPAWN is at its center.

TODD McFARLANE and JIM MUNIZ weave a dark and disturbing tale!In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Francesco Mattina

Cult of Omega" (PART 1 of 3)

SPAWN raises some of the 'dead' as he storms a palace that has been hiding the secrets of a hidden society whose members can combine to become more powerful than any SPAWN throughout time!

Lead by their new king… the OMEGA SPAWN!

PART 1 of 3

PART 1 of 3

TODD McFARLANE and Carlo Barberi launch an exciting and dangerous new chapter for SPAWN!

SRP: $2.99