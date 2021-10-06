King Diamond's Abigail GN Gets Platinum Edition with Toy Hearse

Abigail, the graphic novel adaptation of the classic heavy metal album by metal legend King Diamond of the same name, is available now, but if a regular graphic novel by King Diamond and co-writer Dan Watters with art by Damien Worm isn't enough to get the blood pumping in your cold heart, then perhaps a 15-inch toy hearse will get your attention?

Z2 Comics has announced a "platinum edition bundle" of Abigail featuring the model hearse along with additional art, a slipcase, a King Diamond Halloween mask for those of you metal maniacs too lazy to do the facepaint yourself, and greeting cards. Yes, greeting cards. From the press release:

NEW YORK, NY—Z2 Comics, the leader in music-inspired graphic novels, and legendary metal trailblazer King Diamond have announced a Platinum Edition Bundle of Abigail, the previously announced graphic novelization of the iconic 1987 album. The Abigail Platinum Edition Bundle includes a 15-inch long model of the 18th-century hearse featured on the cover art from Studio Dzyan's Torbjörn Jörgensen and Thomas Holm—representing the titular Black Horsemen from the album's ninth and final track. Set for release in late November 2021, King Diamond's Abigail exhumes the concept album as a graphic novel, written by King Diamond with Dan Watters (Home Sick Pilots, Lucifer, Arkham City) and drawn by Damien Worm (The October Faction, Dark Souls). The bundle also includes art prints and greeting cards illustrated by Damien Worm, Dicky Candra, and Torbjörn Jörgensen.

See? We told you: greeting cards.

King Diamond's Abigail recounts the story of Miriam Natias and Jonathan La Fey, a couple who inherit a family mansion in 1845. Unfortunately, their new homestead is inhabited by the ghost of a mummified infant adamant on reclaiming its life.

Don't you hate it when that happens? Here's what Kind Diamond himself had to say about it:

Watching Abigail possess a new medium has been a huge thrill. The new hearse toy is the perfect touch to usher this project into your home.

What else will it usher into your home? Probably a crapload of bad juju. But hey, if you enjoy tempting fate, this Abigail Platinum Edition is probably for you. Here's what it includes:

• an oversized hardcover deluxe version of the graphic novel • a limited edition 15"-long, 8.8-lbs. Abigail 18th Century Hearse • a graphic novel slipcase, an Abigail graphic noble picture disc LP • five exclusive art prints • five exclusive greeting cards • a King Diamond Halloween Mask

The comic, the hearse, and the platinum bundle are all available on the Z2 Comics website now.