King Grimlock Brings Swords, Sorcery, & Steve Orlando To Transformers

Since rebooting the Transformers continuity in 2019, IDW has kept the new Transformers storylines mostly on Cybertron, peeling back the layers on the beginnings of the Autobot/Decepticon conflict in the monthly Transformers and recently concluded anthology Transformers Galaxies. However, as 2021 began, IDW branched out to include a new Beast Wars comic, and now in August, IDW is looking to expand the Transformers storyline with two new additional miniseries, starting with Transformers King Grimlock.

Grimlock and his fellow Dinobots have not been used or introduced in the new 2019 IDW continuity, but writer Steve Orlando, well known for his DC work as well as his Image best selling maxi-series Commanders in Crisis, will be changing that pattern with a new story focused on the Dinobot leader.

"King Grimlock is a sky-high dream come to life, a story so big and wild, I wasn't sure if the Transformers universe could contain it," says Orlando. "This is a first-of-its-kind, science/fantasy epic for fans new and old, whether you follow the animation of the '80s, the modern shows of the '00s, the big-screen blockbusters, the decades of incredible comics, or if you've been intrigued by Grimlock action figures on the shelf. Everyone's welcome!"

Drawing the interiors and B covers for the mini, Agustin Padilla, a fan of the original 1980's Transformers cartoon and artist for IDW's Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, will return to drawing the most famous Dinobot. Having done Transformers artwork for IDW in the past, including Transformers Prime: Rage of the Dinobots, Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters, and Transformers Spotlight: Hoist, this will be the first time drawing a more classic Generation One look for Grimlock.

The new miniseries takes its title from the famous quotes in the original 1986 animated movie: "Me Grimlock not bozo, me Grimlock king!" and "Me Grimlock not kisser, me Grimlock king!" The story will focus on "a savage world where the strong rule with sword and iron." Grimlock, always determined to be "the strongest there is," will be accompanied by a new human barbarian character named Arko, and the two will discover that strength isn't everything on this new sword and sorcery world.

To capitalize on the barbarian theme of the series, the main covers will be done by artists associated with barbarian-type sword and sorcery, with Cary Nord doing the A cover for issue 1 and Alex Horley doing the A cover for issue 2. Both have done great art for Conan the Barbarian, and along with Agustin Padilla on the B covers and interiors, and Mateus Santolouco (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell) on the Retail Incentive cover for issue 1, there will be an interesting variety of art on this Transformers mini.

Transformers King Grimlock #1 will be available in August.