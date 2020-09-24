Commanders In Crisis #1 Launch From Image With 50,000 Orders Already

We're hearing that the new Davide Tinto and Steve Orlando superhero book Commanders In Crisis #1 saw it's Final Order Cut-Off orders hit 50,000 this weekend – a huge success for any series launch, but particularly for a new superhero series with a decidedly indie bent to it. It also means that although we won't see Orlando take his top off (necessarily), we ARE owed a pose of our choosing according to the fine print on this pre-order card posted on twitter:

Image Comics has been on quite a roll lately, with multiple issues exceeding 100K orders—The Department Of Truth, Spawn, Fire Power, The Walking Dead Deluxe and series like Undiscovered Country, Killadelphia, Mercy, Old Guard, Pulp, Ice Cream Man, and Little Bird all with orders showing double-digit growth from issue-to-issue.

It looks to us like Image is eager to harness its influence as Diamond's number two publisher by generating some of their biggest launches in recent memory. And with DC Comics reducing their line-up, could they be knocking DC off its throne in the marketplace once and for all?

Orlando got his start at Image before going on to work with DC Comics the past several years. Now, back at Image with Commanders In Crisis, it looks like Image has provided Orlando with the boost in elevation he needs to get his name on the list of most recent breakout successes industry-wide.

Image is developing a reputation for recognizing and boosting creator careers early on and breaking out the next wave of comics star power, we saw this with their other recent breakout talent Mirka Andolfo.

And, as previously reported, Image is tying Commanders In Crisis closely to that success seen with Andolfo with their eye-catching variant cover from her.

Commanders In Crisis features a number unique variants, and we're guessing the likes of Peach Momoko(who also did a cover for Image's recent The Department Of Truth launch), Stjepan Šejić, Maika Sozo, David Talaski, and Emanuela Lupacchino caught customers' eyes during the ordering window as well.

Now, with Commanders In Crisis hitting 50K at FOC—what number will Image pull out of the hat for its next highly anticipated superhero series, Crossover?