Commanders In Crisis #1 Launch From Image With 50,000 Orders Already

Image Comics has been on quite a roll lately, with multiple issues exceeding 100K orders—The Department Of Truth, Spawn, Fire Power, The Walking Dead Deluxe and series like Undiscovered Country, Killadelphia, Mercy, Old Guard, Pulp, Ice Cream Man, and Little Bird all with orders showing double-digit growth from issue-to-issue.
It looks to us like Image is eager to harness its influence as Diamond's number two publisher by generating some of their biggest launches in recent memory. And with DC Comics reducing their line-up, could they be knocking DC off its throne in the marketplace once and for all?
Orlando got his start at Image before going on to work with DC Comics the past several years. Now, back at Image with Commanders In Crisis, it looks like Image has provided Orlando with the boost in elevation he needs to get his name on the list of most recent breakout successes industry-wide.
Image is developing a reputation for recognizing and boosting creator careers early on and breaking out the next wave of comics star power, we saw this with their other recent breakout talent Mirka Andolfo.
And, as previously reported, Image is tying Commanders In Crisis closely to that success seen with Andolfo with their eye-catching variant cover from her.
Commanders In Crisis features a number unique variants, and we're guessing the likes of Peach Momoko(who also did a cover for Image's recent The Department Of Truth launch), Stjepan Šejić, Maika Sozo, David Talaski, and Emanuela Lupacchino caught customers' eyes during the ordering window as well.
Now, with Commanders In Crisis hitting 50K at FOC—what number will Image pull out of the hat for its next highly anticipated superhero series, Crossover?
COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #1 CVR A TINTO (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG200037
(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Davide Tinto
The last survivors of the Multiverse live among us under new, superheroic identities, five survivors of doomed worlds…taking a second chance to ensure our world lives on. A new twist on strange superhero comics, with a bleeding-edge eye on the modern moment, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS follows in the footsteps of Doom Patrol and Thunderbolts as five unexpected heroes come together to solve a murder unlike any other. The victim? Compassion itself…This is ideacide!
A new series by acclaimed writer STEVE ORLANDO (Wonder Woman, Doom Patrol: Milk Wars, Martian Manhunter) and artist DAVIDE TINTO (Marvel Action: Spider-Man), an intense, weird action thriller reminding us about the importance of compassion and hope in the present moment, and putting fists to faces along the way! In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 SRP: $3.99