Knock 'Em Dead #1 in AfterShock Comics' December 2020 Solicits

Knock 'Em Dead is the new launch title by Eliot Rahal and Mattia Monaco from AfterShock Comics in December, but it is always good to keep an eye on their ongoing series, and they appear to have quite a lot of them right now…

KNOCK EM DEAD #1

(W) Eliot Rahal (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Andy Clarke

Sometimes you kill. Sometimes you get killed. But no matter what, everyone dies the first time they go on stage.

Pryor Brice has always wanted to be funny. And now, he's taken the plunge and started doing stand-up comedy. Unfortunately, his older sister – Ronan – wants her brother to stop daydream-ing and focus on his future.

Pryor is determined to succeed…the only problem is: He totally sucks at stand-up. That is…until an accident changes everything, leading both Pryor and Ronan to discover comedy isn't all it's cracked up to be.

KNOCK 'EM DEAD is a supernatural horror about comedy, brought to you by writer Eliot Rahal (MIDNIGHT VISTA, HOT LUNCH SPECIAL) and artist Mattia Monaco.

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $4.99

PIECEMEAL PRESTIGE FORMAT ONE SHOT

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Szymon Kudranski

Five high school kids, soon to say goodbye to each other and to the lives they have known, enter the Nightmare House, the source of local legend and superstition. What they discover within the crumbling old house fills them with terror – a human brain, floating in a jar of murky liquid. Soon, the teens find themselves stalked by a vicious killer, a murderer intent on building itself a new body. Piece by piece.

The first in a new series of prestige format one-shots from AfterShock by the top creative talent the industry has to offer, PIECEMEAL is conceived and written by Cullen Bunn (DARK ARK, KNIGHTS TEMPORAL, BROTHERS DRACUL, WITCH HAMMER) and drawn by Szymon Kudranski (BLACK-EYED KIDS, Spawn, Punisher).

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $6.99

CULLEN BUNN OMNIBUS ALL MY LITTLE DEMONS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Juan Doe, Jesus Hervas, Mirko Colak, Fran Galan, Dalibor Talajic, Leila Leiz, Jamal Igle

He is unquestionably AfterShock's most prolific storyteller, having penned best-selling tales of horror, terror and suspense from our earliest days straight through to today and beyond. Now the best, most-requested AfterShock works of writer Cullen Bunn have been collected and pre-sented in this deluxe hardcover volume – including short stories previously only available in the SHOCK anthologies. It's the perfect gift for friends, family or, frankly, yourself.

Featuring:

BROTHERS DRACUL #1-5,DARK ARK: AFTER THE FLOOD #1-5, KNIGHTS TEMPORAL #1-5, UN-HOLY GRAIL #1-5, WITCH HAMMER OGN, "Bloodflies" from SHOCK VOL 1, and "Man, I Am Evil, Dude" from SHOCK VOL 2

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $79.99

KAIJU SCORE #2

(W) James Patrick (A/CA) Rem Broo

MORE STORY! MORE ART! MORE KAIJU!

Every detail is planned. The players are set. And the craziest and most dangerous heist ever conceived of is a go.

But to get here, Marco has had to agree to let another person on the team, and the new guy isn't exactly fitting in. To make matters worse, the truth about another member of the group comes to light. Oh, and there are giant monsters.

Is Marco prepared to juggle it all or will the Kaiju Score fail before it starts?

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $4.99

MISKATONIC #2

(W) Mark Sable (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Jeremy Haun, Nick Filardi

Miranda Keller has been sent to the Miskatonic Valley to investigate a series of killer bombings targeting the community's elite. She's convinced that radicals are to blame. But her partner, Tom Malone, a retired Brooklyn detective, sees connections to a supernatural event in his past that left him scarred and scared, leading the pair to an occult conspiracy that pits them against forces from beyond this world.

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99

(W) Mark Sable (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Tony Harris

RED ATLANTIS #2

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Robert Carey (CA) Robert Hack

The Cold War is hot again as Russian sleeper agents with mind-control abilities exploit Ameri-ca's political divide and sow lethal dissent. Unexpectedly thrown into this world of science-fiction espionage, Miriam Roberts is left to question her government's motives and even her own identity.

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

BAD RECEPTION TP

(W) Juan Doe (A/CA) Juan Doe

It's the celebrity wedding of the century, set in an undisclosed, remote location, with no access to wifi, cell phone reception or the outside world. But the dream wedding becomes a nightmare when, one by one, the guests are brutally slaughtered by a mysterious killer who brands his vic-tims with a hashtag.

BAD RECEPTION is a searing horror story that doubles as a topical, satirical critique on society's obsession with technology, social media and the cult of celebrity. Written and drawn by After-Shock's very own Juan Doe (DARK ARK, AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER)! This collection contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

"…fantastic character designs, a really good setting, some gorgeous colorwork, and a real sense of self and personality…It's a very easy recommendation in collected form as once the mystery and the murders start going on, you're going to want a lot more of it very quickly." – The Fan-dom Post

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $16.99

WE LIVE #3

(W) Roy Miranda, Inaki Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

Luck has abandoned the group. Humbo and Alice have lost track of their newfound friends, Tala and Hototo. The siblings are being held prisoner and will soon discover that the world hides dark corners, where screams of help are no more than fallen spirits.

Meanwhile, time runs out for Hototo; the shuttle train to Megalopolis Mother 9 is about to de-part.

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS #3

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Lee Ferguson

Winston Wallis – the last human in a world of monsters – has an uncanny amount of good luck. Elbow-deep in his newest investigation, Win stirs up a hornet's nest of conspiracy. Will his luck finally run out?

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

MILES TO GO #4

(W) B. Clay Moore (A/CA) Stephen Molnar

Amara Bishop and her daughter Alea learn that running away can't help the family left behind, and retired assassin Moses Graves realizes that retirement isn't always permanent. And the truth behind Amara's childhood affinity for killing leads to a frightening new understanding of her daughter.

In Shops: Dec 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99

LONELY RECEIVER #4

(W) Zac Thompson (A/CA) Jen Hickman

A horrific breakup story in five parts.

Catrin is truly alone and descending into madness. Lost with her thoughts, she finds herself reel-ing, falling deeper in love with her phone. But it refuses to love her back. So she gives herself to it and becomes one with the machine landscape.

Reeling backward / and I'm changing //

// Not myself / I evolve / spinning into the green above

/ Descending deep / I'm alone / spiraling into others /

/ Until I meet // the one I love.

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

WAR ON TERROR GODKILLERS TP

(W) Mark Sable (A) Maan House (CA) Jeremy Haun

Abdul Alhazred is an Arab-American folklore professor turned soldier whose fear of death stems from uncer-tainty about the existence of an afterlife. Then he joins THE GODKILLERS, a special forces unit tasked with fighting insurgents who use mythological creatures as weapons of mass destruction. Now that he knows the supernatural exists, he'll have to decide which is worse – death or the nightmarish monsters he thought were mere legends.

From writer Mark Sable (Grounded, Fearless, Supergirl) and artist Maan House, GODKILLERS is a monster sto-ry for the modern age. This volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5!

"Cthulu in fatigues…a precision strike of fantasy horror and military realism." -Multiversity Com-ics

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $16.99

MAN WHO EFFED UP TIME TP

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Karl Mostert

Sean Bennett is just an ordinary lab worker in a high-tech lab with a prototype time machine. And, yeah, he's got the same temptations any of us would have about going back in time to right old wrongs. So, when he meets a version of himself from the future who encourages him to do just that, Sean takes the temporal plunge. Only…can you guess what happens next? Did you read the book title? Yup. All of TIME is f#%&ed up now, and it's up to Sean to correct it – or else!

Presenting a time-twisted sci-fi action-comedy by multiple Eisner-winning writer John Layman (Chew, ELEA-NOR & THE EGRET) and artist Karl Mostert. This volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5!

"The book looks great, its paced like a speeding Amtrak and pulls you in like a magnetic field, what more could you ask for?…" – Comic Crusaders

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $16.99