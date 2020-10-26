Kodansha and Vertical Manga Solicitations For January 2021

Kodansha is collecting "definitively" the Sailor Moon prequel, Sailor V by Naoko Takeuchi, in two Engliahs language volumes both in January 2021. Here is Kodansha's full colicitations for January 2021, including their mature readers Vertical line.

SAILOR MOON ETERNAL ED CODENAME SAILOR V VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201681

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A/CA) Naoko Takeuchi

Before Sailor Moon, there was Sailor V! Minako Aino is 13 years old when she meets a talking white cat named Artemis, who tells her something unbelievable: With a magic pen, she has the power to transform into the elegant, masked hero Sailor V. Experience Minako's adventures, before she became Sailor Venus, featuring a new, glittering cover, a fresh translation, and remastered interior art!

A year before meeting Sailor Moon-and her destiny as a member of the Sailor Guardians-Minako was the first hero to find her calling. At age 13, all this teen can talk about is finding a boyfriend, but her dreams change when a talking cat with a crescent moon on his forehead reveals her true identity as the Soldier of Justice, Sailor V! Magic has returned to modern Tokyo, and she must use her powers to stop the Dark Agency, which is trying to manipulate Japan's entertainment industry and enslave the population.

This definitive, two-volume "Eternal Edition" of the Codename: Sailor V manga follows the ten-volume Sailor Moon Eternal Edition. They feature new cover illustrations by Sailor V and Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi, a new translation, entirely redesigned lettering, and, for the first time, all the color pages from the original magazine run in the 1990s, at the largest size available anywhere in the world!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $27.99

SAILOR MOON ETERNAL ED CODENAME SAILOR V VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201682

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A/CA) Naoko Takeuchi

In the name of Sailor V, don't miss this chance to complete your collection!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $27.99

THOSE NOT SO SWEET BOYS GN

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201683

(W) Yoko Nogiri (A) Yoko Nogiri

From the creator of That Wolf-Boy Is Mine! and Love in Focus comes a story of a hard-working high schooler who falls for a bad boy, and discovers that the the lives of him and his friends are nothing like what she imagined. Don't miss Yoko Nogiri's newest shojo hit!

Midori is a high-schooler with a part-time job at a cafÃ©-bar. Unfortunately, her job's against the rules at her school, and when the principal finds out, he makes her a deal: Convince three boys who've stopped coming to school to return, and her transgression will be overlooked. Now, she needs to find a way into the lives of these not-so-sweet boys…one of whom just happens to be her crush!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $10.99

ORIENT GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201684

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A/CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

The new shonen action manga from the creator of Magi is here! Musashi is a teenager living under demon rule. As children, he and his best friend made a promise: to become the greatest warriors in the world and overthrow the demons. But life intervenes, and five years later, he finds himself about to become a miner. Yet can Musashi truly be satisfied with a "normal" life?

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world and But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cycnical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $10.99

HITORIJIME MY HERO GN VOL 09 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201685

(W) Memeko Arii (A/CA) Memeko Arii

A yaoi romance between a good boy who didn't know he was waiting for a hero, and a bad boy who comes to his rescue! Now a hit streaming anime!Â Â Â Â "I don't like caramel sauce. I prefer something bitter…"Â Â Â Â Masahiro Setagawa doesn't believe in heroes, but wishes he could: He's found himself in a gang of small-time street bullies who use him to run errands. But when high school teacher (and scourge of the streets) Kousuke Ohshiba comes to his rescue, he finds he may need to start believing after all…and as their relationship deepens, he realizes a hero might be just what he was looking for this whole time.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $12.99

KNIGHT OF ICE GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201686

(W) Yayoi Ogawa (A) Yayoi Ogawa

A rom-com manga on ice, perfect for fans of Princess Jellyfish and Wotakoi. Kokoro is the talk of the figure-skating world, winning trophies and hearts. But little do they know…he's actually a huge nerd! From the beloved creator of You're My Pet (Tramps Like Us).

Chitose is a serious young woman, working for the health magazine SASSO. Or at least, she would be, if she wasn't constantly getting distracted by her childhood friend, international figure skating star Kokoro Kijinami! In the public eye and on the ice, Kokoro is a gallant, flawless knight, but behind his glittery costumes and breathtaking spins lies a secret: he's actually a hopeless romantic otaku, who can only land his quad jumps when Chitose is on hand to recite a spell from his favorite magical girl anime!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.99

LIVING ROOM MATSUNAGA SAN GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201687

(W) Keiko Iwashita (A) Keiko Iwashita

A romantic manga starring a high school girl who learns to live on her own, win at high school, and experience first love – all in a boarding house whose living room is home to the odd (but handsome) Matsunaga-san.

After her parents leave to care for her ailing grandmother, high schooler Miko "Meeko" Sonoda moves into her uncle's boarding house. There, she meets its rather unusual residents, including the oldest of the bunch: the grumpy mother hen Matsunaga-san. With the help of her housemates, Meeko begins to adjust to her new life away from her parents, but Meeko soon learns that no matter how far away from home she is, she's still a young girl at heart – especially when she finds herself falling for Matsunaga-san.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.99

PERFECT WORLD GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201688

(W) Rie Aruga (A) Rie Aruga

The moving, provocative manga about the struggles and triumphs in love of a woman and a man who uses a wheelchair comes to print! Fans of tumultuous manga romance-like A Silent Voice and Your Lie in April -don't miss this!

An office party reunites Tsugumi with her high school crush Itsuki. He's realized his dream of becoming an architect, but along the way, he experienced a spinal injury that put him in a wheelchair. Now Tsumugi's rekindled feelings will butt up against prejudices she never considered-and Itsuki will have to decide if he's ready to let someone into his heart…Yet they may soon discover that, without each other, the world feels imperfect.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $12.99

QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS GN VOL 12 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201689

(W) Negi Haruba (A/CA) Negi Haruba

A high school romantic comedy with five times the cute girls! A high school boy must work part-time to help five sisters study so they can graduate, but the only thing these quintuplets have in common is that they all hate studying!

Futaro Uesugi is a second-year in high school, scraping to get by and pay off his family's debt. The only thing he can do is study, so when Futaro receives a part-time job offer to tutor the five daughters of a wealthy businessman, he can't pass it up. Little does he know, these five beautiful sisters are quintuplets, but the only thing they have in common…is that they're all terrible at studying! At this rate, the sisters can't graduate, and Futaro must think of a plan that suits each of them-which feels hopeless when five-out-of-five of these girls think he's a loser!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $10.99

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 03 FAREWELL MY DEAR CRAMER

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201690

(W) Naoshi Arakawa (A) Naoshi Arakawa

High-octane girls' soccer action mixes with the drama of high school in this cleats-out manga from the creator of Your Lie in April!

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide-one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field-not to mention the challenges of growing up.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $12.99

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201691

(W) Natsumi Ando (A/CA) Natsumi Ando

A spine-chilling and steamy romance between a Japanese sweets maker and the man who framed her mother for murder-Something's Wrong With Us is the dark, psychological, sexy shojo series readers have been waiting for!

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. With unparalleled artistry and a bright attitude, she gets an offer to work at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare…It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure…

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $12.99

WAITING FOR SPRING GN VOL 14 (OF 14)

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201692

(W) Anashin (A/CA) Anashin

Final volume! Includes bonus content, side stories, and behind-the-scenes info! A sweet shojo story of a soft-spoken high school freshman and her quest to make friends, Waiting for Spring will delight fans of earnest, fun, and dramatic shojo like Kimi ni Todoke and Say I Love You.

Mizuki is a shy girl who's about to enter high school, and vows to open herself up to new friendships. Of course, the four stars of the boys' basketball team weren't exactly the friends she had in mind! Yet, when they drop by the cafÃ© where she works, the five quickly hit it off. Soon she's been accidentally thrust into the spotlight, targeted by jealous girls. And will she expand her mission to include…love?

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $10.99

YAMADA KUN & SEVEN WITCHES GN VOL 20 PARTS 23 & 24

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201693

(W) Miki Yoshikawa (A/CA) Miki Yoshikawa

The sexy, magical school comedy that became the hit anime continues!

Class troublemaker Ryu Yamada is already having a bad day when he stumbles down a staircase along with star student Urara Shiraishi. When he wakes up, he realizes they have switched bodies-and that Ryu has the power to trade places with anyone with only a kiss! Plus, it turns out he's not the only kid at school with a few magic tricks up his sleeve…

Series Overview: What if you could switch bodies with a kiss?! From the creator of "Flunk Punk Rumble," Miki Yoshikawa brings you a fresh new take on school romantic comedy. Suzaku High School student and problem kid, Ryu Yamada, is in a bad mood after being chewed out again by the teacher today. As if his day couldn't get any worse, he falls down the top of the stairs with honor student, Urara Shiraishi…When he comes to, he's switched bodies with her!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $16.99

YUZU PET VET GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201694

(W) Mingo Ito (A/CA) Mingo Ito

Join 11-year-old Yuzu at her animal hospital and meet her new fluffy friends! In an engaging and cutely-drawn comic, watch Yuzu navigate issues like bullying, animal care, and understanding illness and deaths of pets and family.

For an 11-year-old, Yuzu has a lot on her plate. When her mom gets sick and has to be hospitalized, Yuzu goes to live with her uncle who runs the local animal hospital. Yuzu's always been scared of animals, but she tries to help out. The resident Chihuahua is tiny and adorable, but acts up whenever Yuzu comes near. The fluffy cats that see her a hiss. Yuzu just wants some peace and quiet, but what can she do?!

Then an encounter with a boy and his dog turns fear into a desire to learn…And as Yuzu works hard to understand her fuzzy friends, they begin to feel comfortable around each other. Through all the tough moments in her life, from her mother's illness to bullying at school, Yuzu realizes that she can help make things all right with a little help from her animal pals, peers, and kind grown-ups. Every new patient is a furry friend in the making!

Perfect for aspiring pet vets of all ages!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $10.99

CELLS AT WORK CODE BLACK GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201695

(W) Shigemitsu Harada (A/CA) Issei Hatsuyoshiya

In this new spinoff of the hit manga, a newbie Red Blood Cell is one of 37 trillion working to keep this body running. But something's wrong! Stress hormones keep yelling at him to go faster. The blood vessels are crusted over with cholesterol. Ulcers, fatty liver, trouble (ahem) downstairs… It's hard for a cell to keep working when every day is a CODE BLACK!

The manga and anime Cells at Work! showed you what happens when a young, healthy body gets in trouble…but what if the body wasn't so young, and was never very healthy? This new take stars a fresh-faced Red Blood Cell and his friend, the buxom White Blood Cell, as they struggle to keep themselves and their world together through alcoholism, smoking, erectile dysfunction, athlete's foot, gout…it's literal body horror! Whoever this guy is, he's lucky his cells can't go on strike!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.99

HEAVENS DESIGN TEAM GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201696

(W) Hebi-Zou, Tsuta Suzuki (A) Tarako

God created the heavens and the Earth- but, little-known fact, he outsourced the animals to the office of Heaven's Design Team! This hilarious and educational manga features weird real-life animals and puts even some humdrum critters in a strange new light.

On the seventh day, God rested. But it turns out He started getting tired long before…In fact, when it came time to design the animals, God contracted the whole thing out to an agency…Heaven's Design Team! They love their work-the giraffe, the koala, the ping-pong tree sponge(?!)-but their divine client's demands are often vague, and the results are sometimes wild in more ways than one. Then there's prototyping and testing to worry about, not to mention Ms. Pluto's penchant for grotesque and Mr. Saturn, who just wants to make everything look like a horse…But in the end, all creatures great and small get their due!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.99

IM STANDING ON MILLION LIVES GN VOL 09 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201697

(W) Naoki Yamakawa (A/CA) Akinari Nao

The provocative action manga that's about to become a major anime! A teenage loner gets transported into a fantasy world with his two scary female classmates. The girls find themselves as a wizard and a warrior, but he's woken up as… a farmer?! How will be become a hero now? A new fantasy perfect for fans of Sword Art Online and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime!

Yusuke Yotsuya doesn't care about getting into high school-he just wants to get back home to his game and away from other people. But when he suddenly finds himself in a real-life fantasy game alongside his two gorgeous classmates, he discovers a new world of possibility and excitement. Despite a rough start, Yusuke and his friend fight to level up and clear the challenges set before them by a mysterious figure from the future, but before long, they find that they're not just battling for their own lives, but for the lives of millions…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $10.99

GRAND BLUE DREAMING GN VOL 12 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201698

(W) Kenji Inoue (A/CA) Kimitake Yoshioka

The hit comedy manga comes to print by popular demand! Swimsuits! Ramen! Dumb jokes! Beer! Uncomfortable nudity!Â Â Â Â A boy heads off to college in a seaside town, and stumbles into the Grand Blue Dive Shop – a place full of beautiful female divers, noodle-obsessed jocks, and various other lovable bastards. A tale of coming of age surrounded by beer, bums, and the Grand Blue!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $12.99

REAL ACCOUNT GN 12 – 14 OMNIBUS (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201699

(W) Okushou (A/CA) Shizumu Watanabe

After the death of their parents, Ataru Kashiwagi and his younger sister, Yuri, depend on each other. Ataru works hard at high school and his job, and spends his leisure time on a social media site: Real Account. One night, the screen ominously begins to glitch, only displaying: The Game Will Now Begin. In the blink of an eye, Ataru finds himself transported into Real Account's loading screen – except now it's a 3-D lobby! Before them stands Marble, the smiley-faced announcer. With a sinister cheerfulness, Marble says, "If you die in here, you die out there…and so do all your followers!"

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $24.99

SACHIS MONSTROUS APPETITE VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201700

(W) Chomoran (A) Chomoran

Fans of monster romance manga, look out! Sachi's Monstrous Appetite will slake your thirst!

Makie's a boy in love, with his tall, older classmate Sachi. As a sign of his affection, he makes Sachi a special lunch every day. Sachi loves Makie, too, but she has a secret…she's actually a shapeshifting monster called a watari, and she was drawn to Makie because he smells…delicious! But it's not just Sachi who's drawn to Makie's scent, and soon, he realizes the entire monster world is after him. Fortunately, Sachi's a watari who eats watari, and she pledges to protect him. But how long can Makie survive, with Sachi's appetite the only thing between him and a monster's belly?

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $12.99

SAIYUKI ORIGINAL SERIES RESURRECTED HC GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201701

(W) Kazuya Minekura (A/CA) Kazuya Minekura

The boys are back, in 400-page hardcovers that are as pretty and badass as they are! This hit adventure-which blends mythology from around the world into a classic adventure story-has been out of print for years, and this collector's edition is a fitting celebration of its return!

Genjyo Sanzo is a Buddhist priest in the city of Shangri-La, which is being ravaged by yokai spirits that have fallen out of balance with the natural order. His superiors send him on a journey far to the west to discover why this is happening and how to stop it. His companions are three yokai with human souls. But this is no day trip-the four will encounter many discoveries and horrors on the way, and on the road, Sanzo will wonder…can he really trust his supernatural companions?

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $32.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS GN VOL 41

KODANSHA COMICS

NOV201702

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A/CA) Nakaba Suzuki

When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth – the Sins were framed by the king's guard, the Holy Knights – too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. But the first Sin she meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn't even have a real sword! Have the legends of the Sins' strength been exaggerated…?

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $10.99

APOSIMZ GN VOL 06 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV201703

(W) Tsutomu Nihei (A/CA) Tsutomu Nihei

From acclaimed mangaka Tsutomu Nihei, the creator and artist behind BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia, comes his newest Sci-Fi epic.

The artificial celestial body Aposimz measures 120,000 km in diameter.

Most of its volume is its core space, which is covered by a superstructural shell.

Fifty centuries ago, the people who lost the war against the core lost their right to reside legitimately on Aposimz, and were stranded on the frigid surface.

They face rampant Frame Disease and aggressive automatons which appear frequently on the Ruins Level.

Yet even so, somehow the people survive.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.95

CITY GN VOL 10

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV201704

(W) Keiichi Arawi (A/CA) Keiichi Arawi

From Keiichi Arawi, the creator of hit series nichijou, comes a new slapstick comedy series about a penniless college student who moves to a town filled with bizarre people. This reckless girl will be the one who eventually sets the city in motion.

Nagumo is in a bit of a bind. She's a college student, and like many people in her situation, is struggling with money. She is in debt and her landlord is trying to shake her down for rent. Asking her friends no longer works! They know her deal and they do not have the cash to prop her up, even temporarily.

So what is she supposed to do under these circumstances? Well maybe bullying would help. Maybe petty theft? Neither one is realistic. Maybe getting a job would settle things…But that means working and not having fun in the big city. That also means not spending all your earnings before paying your rent.

Life in the city is an adventure. Thankfully its a fruitful and entertaining one at that!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $12.95

ABANDONED SACRED BEASTS GN VOL 11

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV201705

(W) MAYBE (A/CA) MAYBE

An action fantasy set in a dystopian future where to combat monster attacks monster hunters infuse themselves with monster DNA but in the process lose their humanity resulting in the developement of a monster hunter extermination unit lead by a werewolf named Hank.

Series Overview: Nancy follows a monster hunter, Hank, in search of her father, a famous monster hunter who himself has taken the form of a mythological beast.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $10.95

BLOOD ON TRACKS GN VOL 04 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV201706

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A/CA) Shuzo Oshimi

From the creator who brought you notable works such as The Flowers of Evil, Happiness, and Inside Mari, comes a new

suspense drama centering on the theme of a toxic parent.

Dive into this latest thriller by master storyteller, Shuzo Oshimi.

Ordinary middle school student Seiichi Osabe receives love and care from his mother Seiko.

Until one summer an incident changes the family dynamic forever.

This is a story of a mother's love that has gone too far….

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $12.95

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 05

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV201707

(W) Nanashi (A/CA) Nanashi

Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate (Senpai).

What is her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her?

Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him?

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $12.95

WEATHERING WITH YOU GN VOL 02

VERTICAL COMICS

NOV201708

(W) Makoto Shinkai (A/CA) Makoto Shinkai

The summer of freshman year of high school. A boy named Hodaka runs away from his island home and goes to Tokyo, where he spends every day in loneness. Then, in a corner of the bustling city he meets a girl named Hina. But he soon finds out that she possesses a mysterious power.

Up-and-coming artist and Afternoon Four Seasons Award winner Wataru Kubota is set to illustrate the complete manga version of the latest film by Director Makoto Shinkai, who received international acclaim for "Your Name"!!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.95