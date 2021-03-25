Kodansha Announces New Fall 2021 Manga Titles

Kodansha announced their slate of manga titles coming in Fall 2021 on their Kodansha Live on Wednesday. The new titles and artwork are listed below.

When Will Ayumu Make His Move?

By Soichiro Yamamoto

Cover Price: $12.99

The new will they-won't they romance from the creator of Teasing Master Takagi-san is here!

Ayumu is in love with his senpai Yaotome, but he's sworn not to confess his feelings until he can beat her at the board game shogi… The problem is, his love is obvious to Yaotome, and she can't stop trying to trick him into breaking his vow! Fall in love again, fans of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, Komi Can't Communicate, and Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie!

Penguin & House

By Akiho Ieda

Cover Price: $12.99

Pen is a penguin. His favorite things are pancakes and fastidious household upkeep. Pen lives in the city with his friend Hayakawa, a human. They can't communicate in words, so the only way for Pen to express his love is by doing laundry and getting good deals at the supermarket. This is a chronicle of their life together–let it snuggle on your shelf next to A Man and His Cat or Way of the Househusband!

Rent-a-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend

By Reiji Miyajima

Cover Price: $12.99

The official spinoff manga of Rent-A-Girlfriend, the rom-com turned hit anime, features fan-favorite Sumi, the shy girl longing to come out of her shell. Written and illustrated by original creator Reiji Miyajima! Catch up on the manga before Rent-A-Girlfriend returns for a second anime season, coming soon!

Lovesick Ellie

By Fujimomo

Cover Price: $12.99

Eriko Ichimura spends her high school days in complete obscurity. Her sole hobby is staring at handsome, smooth-spoken Akira "Omi-kun" Ohmi and tweeting her daily fantasies under the screen-name "Lovesick Ellie." One fateful day, she accidentally bears witness to Omi-kun's true self—and if that weren't enough, he sees her mortifying Twitter, too! Follow along with a plain, perverted girl, a two-faced boy, and their curious romance!

Vampire Dormitory

By Ema Toyama

Cover Price: $12.99

Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, a vampire, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him—in the boys' dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new danger—to say nothing of that vampire! Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito's a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her "disgusting male blood," but when real feelings develop … this dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins!

The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon!

By Shiroichi Amaui, Tamagonokimi, and Konekoneko

Cover Price: $12.99

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his small village to study at a prestigious school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. Determined to keep his country-bumpkin status a secret, he tries to keep a low profile … but when his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates but the Demon King herself … Chrono realizes his dreams of a "happy, normal school life" may die in the dungeons … just like him!

Bomba!

By Osamu Tezuka

Cover Price: $14.95

From 2020 Harvey Hall of Famer, Osamu Tezuka comes a thriller about feelings of hatred inside all of us and a boy who has the power to summon a phantom killer horse.

Satoshi Otani is a quiet, introverted middle schooler who has a crush on his teacher Ms. Reiko Mizushima. When he learns that Mr. Kito, a violent teacher he despises, has proposed to Ms. Mizushima, his hatred wells forth. With this anger, he mysteriously brings forth a phantom killer horse named Bomba.

Ciguatera

By Minoru Furuya

Cover Price: $24.95

Yusuke Ogino is an average-looking, bullied 17 years old. His modest dream is to get a motorcycle license and get closer to the beautiful Yumi. But to his surprise, Yumi has approached him! This…might be a trap!? And a psychopathological stalker menaces their pursuit of happiness…

Emma Dreams of Stars

By Kan Takahama, Emmanuelle Maisonneuve and Julia Pavlowitch

Cover Price: $19.95

Based on a true story of a former Michelin Guide Inspector. Find out what the top-secret life of a professional foodie is like.

Emma, a food writer, can't give up her childhood dream of becoming a Michelin Guide Inspector and sends her resume to the Michelin headquarters. She is informed nine months later that there is an opening and goes to a mysterious interview…

MONOGATARI Series Final Season Box Set

By NISIOISIN, VOFAN

Cover Price: $109.65

From the popular MONOGATARI Series by NISIOISIN comes the FINAL season of the novels in a beautiful new box set. Complete your collection with this must-have item for any MONOGATARI fan!

VOFAN, who has created beautiful cover artwork since the beginning of the series, has created exclusive new artwork just for this project. This box set will feature the new artwork and complete the MONOGATARI box set collection. Plus, a beautiful art card is included as a bonus item, which showcases the box set artwork.