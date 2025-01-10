Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: kodansha, WIND BREAKER

Kodansha To Publish Wind Breaker in Monthly Volumes From July 2025

Kodansha is to publish Wind Breaker series from Satoru Nii in monthly manga volumes going forward from July 2025.

Wind Breaker by Satoru Nii is a high school delinquent action manga series that saw its English-language debut as a digital-first release in April 2022 and began publishing in print in August 2023. Inspired by the original manga, an anime produced by CloverWorks began airing August 2024, and a second season slated for 2025 was announced following the end of the first season in June 2024. Manga fans can currently read up to 17 volumes digitally, and up to 8 volumes in print. The print edition of Wind Breaker volume 9 will debut on the 4th of February, 2025. Wind Breaker volume 10 is scheduled for the 1st of April 2025. And then from July, Kodansha will publish the volumes monthly.

"In the world of Wind Breaker, Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's from Fuurin High School, a school of near-dropout degenerates known only for their brawling strength. And in a town known for its territorial disputes, Haruka's got only one goal—become the hero his town deserves."

WIND BREAKER Vol. 12

by Satoru Nii

The battle against the former Furin students is rapidly approaching! Umemiya uncovers the truth of his past, and the former Furin High legends, Yamato Endo and Chika Takiishi are introduced. The men who clashed against Umemiya and his followers countless times in the past are threatening Furin once again…and the curtains to the greatest brawl of the town's history is about to rise!! But before the fight, Umemiya reveals his past, about the long and arduous journey he took to become Furin's top…

WIND BREAKER Vol. 13

by Satoru Nii

An all-out fight is about to ignite! Bofurin, an unbeatable delinquent team and the heroes of the town, are challenged to an all-out war by the men who stood against their very creation from the beginning. It's their mission to take back Furin and reintroduce its brawl-filled days! After learning about Umemiya's past, Sakura swears to protect the town and the team he cherishes…but will Sakura and his friends be able to win against the formidable Noroshi?!

WIND BREAKER Vol. 14

by Satoru Nii

The newest threat to Furin's safety, Noroshi, is here! Fighting with their allies that they've met along the way, Bofurin battles against the former Furin students, Endo and Takiishi, in this all-out war! While Sakura and the first-years are desperately struggling to hold their ground, the legendary fighters known as "Noroshi" who all left with Endo years ago have returned, popping up across the town. Pushed to a corner, Sakura and Sugishita will have to work together against their greatest enemy yet!

WIND BREAKER Vol. 15

by Satoru Nii

What will Sakura and his friends have to do to save their town?! Caught in a defensive war against the former Furin students, Sakura breaks through his limits and grows from his joint battle with Sugishita. Little did they know, the legendary ex-Furin fighters, Endo and Takiishi have stepped foot into the battlefield, breaking through the forest park! What awaits our heroes as the demonic hand of Noroshi creeps ever closer into the heart of the town?!

WIND BREAKER Vol. 16

by Satoru Nii

Furin's strongest clash against Noroshi! The all-out war against the ex-bofurin members has turned the town upside down! To our heroes' surprise, their former rivals-now-allies, Shishitoren, have arrived as reinforcements, rescuing the Furin team from the edge of defeat! While the rest of the school is duking it out, Tsubakino is fighting his own battle against a top Noroshi member, furious at his disrespect for Umemiya, and Kaji has clashed with Banjo. Will the Furin members hold their ground when they're fighting one-on-one against what could be their strongest foes yet?

WIND BREAKER Vol. 17

by Satoru Nii

As the battle against the former Furin students rages on, Shishitoren and their allies come to Bofurin's rescue, saving them from being completely annihilated! Meanwhile, Noroshi finally reveals a "greater goal" for raiding the town. Will Sakura be able to save all of Furin with new dangers emerging from every corner?!

