Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, manhwa

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel Next Month, And Manhwa Next Year

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel out next month, and manhwa next year... but what about KPop Demon Detectives?

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters graphic novel adaptation releases in March, retelling the Netflix movie in comic panels.

An original manhwa graphic novel from a South Korean team is set to arrive next year for KPop Demon Hunters fans.

KPop Demon Detectives, a middle grade novel series by Stacia Deutsch, launches in March with four books in 2026.

Fans eager for more KPop supernatural adventures can enjoy detective-themed stories between official releases.

The end of March sees Random House rush out a graphic novel adaptation of last year's big Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters, and it looks like it has been down by screencapping the mobie and arranging the screencaps into panels on a page… this kind of thing used to be a lot common than it is now, and it was revived ten years ago for Pixar and Disney movies courtesy of the dear departed Joe Books. An actual graphic novel adaptation in the traditional style will also be coming, written and drawn as a manhwa from a South Korean creative team.

KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics: The Official Retelling in Comic Form Paperback – March 31, 2026

This official graphic novel adaptation of Netflix's viral sensation KPop Demon Hunters retells the hit film through a series of comics, complete with full-color scenes and dialogue from the movie! When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they protect the world from demons with their musical abilities. Follow their band HUNTR/X, as they make music and face their greatest challenge yet—Saja Boys, the hottest new boy band with a dark secret. This official graphic novel retells Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters through a series of comics using full-color images and dialogue from the hit movie. Based on the screenplay by Danya Jimenez & Hannah McMechan and Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans

Based on KPop Demon Hunters, the film Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans

But if you were wanting new material you might have to wait a while. But that's okay, the lookalikey market is already on the case, my favourite being a series of books that have nothing to do with the original, K-Pop Demon Detectives by Stacia Deutsch, a new novel every six weeks, beginning with Book 1: Tokyo Takedown in March, with subsequent novels in April, June and July…

K-Pop Demon Detectives: Book 1: Tokyo Takedown – March 10, 2026

by Stacia Deutsch

A mystery-filled detective series for middle-grade fans of K-pop Demon Hunters! While on tour in Tokyo, Song Yi's designer jacket goes missing. What appears to be a petty theft turns out to be linked to the stylist's secret, a fan's obsession, and a demon's quest for ultimate power.

by Stacia Deutsch A mystery-filled detective series for middle-grade fans of K-pop Demon Hunters! While on tour in Tokyo, Song Yi's designer jacket goes missing. What appears to be a petty theft turns out to be linked to the stylist's secret, a fan's obsession, and a demon's quest for ultimate power. K-Pop Demon Detectives: Book 2: Ghosted in Greece – April 21, 2026

by Stacia Deutsch

A mystery-filled detective series for middle grade fans of KPop Demon Hunters! Eerie music and haunting reflections disrupt ALIBI's rehearsals in an old Greek theater. When they uncover a ghostly composer and a cursed symphony tied to an ancient demon, the girls must stop the music before it's too late.

by Stacia Deutsch A mystery-filled detective series for middle grade fans of KPop Demon Hunters! Eerie music and haunting reflections disrupt ALIBI's rehearsals in an old Greek theater. When they uncover a ghostly composer and a cursed symphony tied to an ancient demon, the girls must stop the music before it's too late. K-Pop Demon Detectives: Book 3: Rivals In Rome – June 2, 2026

by Stacia Deutsch

A mystery-filled detective series for middle grade fans of KPop Demon Hunters! When Song Yi mysteriously loses her voice before their Rome concert, doctors can't find a cause. The girls suspect sabotage when they discover a rival idol's necklace emits a strange hum. Is it science, sound tech, or a superstition come to life?

by Stacia Deutsch A mystery-filled detective series for middle grade fans of KPop Demon Hunters! When Song Yi mysteriously loses her voice before their Rome concert, doctors can't find a cause. The girls suspect sabotage when they discover a rival idol's necklace emits a strange hum. Is it science, sound tech, or a superstition come to life? K-Pop Demon Detectives: Book 4: California Curse – July 14, 2026

by Stacia Deutsch

A mystery-filled detective series for middle grade fans of KPop Demon Hunters! While filming a K-drama cameo, the girls notice a prop explosion that wasn't in the script. Someone's tampering with the set to get revenge on the director. Their stage knowledge and choreography timing help them spot clues others miss.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!