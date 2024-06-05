Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , , , ,

Krakoan Era Of Resurrection Has Ended For Mutants (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

The Krakoan Era of Resurrection has ended for mutants... but Wolverine and Deadpool have other things going on in X-Men #35

It was one of the great X-Men storytelling twists of Jonathan Hickman from House Of X and Powers Of X. A mutant circuit created by The Five, to bring mutants back from the dead, with mutant minds and souls backed up by Cerebro, and placed in newly created bodies by Charles Xavier and using the genetic library of Mister Sinister. And in one swoop, taking away the storytelling crutch of death and rebirth that had become lame since the revival of Jean Grey, something Tom Brevoort recently said "if it was me, I would never have brought back Jean Grey after the Death of Phoenix. I think that her return, in particular, opened up the floodgates and led us to the current state of play in which death is, at best, a minor inconvenience, an enforced vacation from the books for a couple of years until you inevitably come back." House Of X flipped that in its head, made it part of the structure and told different stories about death instead. It was very, very clever. But now it's gone, with the rest of Krakoa. Storm says so, to Apocalypse.

The Era Of Resurrection Has Ended For Krakoa And The X-Men

Although while the age of resurrection has gone…

The Era Of Resurrection Has Ended For Krakoa And The X-Men

… the age of healing factors is still with us, which is handy for Wolverine and Deadpool…

The Era Of Resurrection Has Ended For Krakoa And The X-Men

… and before the age of resurrection passed into the White Hot Room with the Krakoan mutants, they did manage to bring everyone back with them…

X-Men Get A Time Jump - No Going Back For Krakoa Now (XSpoilers)

Which may be the best happily ever after you are going to get around here. Expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

