Krakoan X-Men Today: Telling Tales Of Storm Before The Hellfire Gala
Welcome to Krakoa Today! The Hellfire Gala is almost upon us, but some mutants and X-Men are prepared than others. In Hellions #11, Mister Sinister may have the look down pat, but he may need to have some face work done first.
If only to deal with the botched job he most recently suffered at the hands of a certain Arcade. And to stop everyone announcing him as Mishter Shinishter. Still, maybe he'll like the whole Sean Connry aspect of the thing.
In X-Men: Curse Of The Man Thing, the Quiet Council are sitting around discussing what Storm can do… with Mister Sinister sporting a decent set of choppers now.
While in Marauders #20, we have a bit of a "bottle episode" as everyone also sits around the table, talking about Storm – but in this case drinking as well.
While Sebastian Shaw, denied a Crucible death-and-resurrection is rocking his own look – and remember Lourdes.
We heard that the next issue of Marauders will reprint her first – and only appearance – from a Classic X-Men back-up strip.
And somehow being resurrrected even though her death preceded the setting up of back-up protocols?
We also noted Kitty Pryde's silver bullet-brooch from the Hellfire Gala designs and its similarity to a certain bullet ship that Kade Pryde was stuck, phased inside for aeons.
It's weirder than Jesus turning up wearing a crucifix, right?
While it seems Krakoan lawyers might want to start working on trademarks. We know they have been creating a variety of fastball specials – well The Union seems have their own British variant on the classic.
We play rugby over baseball, I guess…
MARAUDERS #20
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210593
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman
EYE OF THE STORM!
As the preparations for the Hellfire Gala come to a head, Ororo's eyes are pointed to the future, a future that takes her off the seas and over the horizon.
Rated T+In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $3.99
HELLIONS #11
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210594
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia
SOMETIMES A FANTASY…
PSYLOCKE vs. BETSY BRADDOCK in a 30-year-long battle! EMPATH's misdeeds come back to haunt him! And MR. SINISTER's teeth hurt. What IS going on here?!
Rated T+In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $3.99
THE UNION #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210640
(W) Paul Grist (A/CA) Andrea Di Vito
THE DRAMATIC FINALE!
• Doc Croc has defeated Union Jack and the team!
• But can this truly be the end of the line for our new heroes?
• Or can they receive one last push to pull it together?
Rated T+In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $3.99
X-MEN CURSE MAN-THING #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210551
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Daniel Acuna
MAN-THING'S CURSE HAS BEEN REVEALED…BUT IT'S UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT!
8Years ago, DOCTOR TED SALLIS was ready to give up anything to crack the SO-2 serum and deliver success to his growing family. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world…he did. Today, as cities spanning from the U.S. to Krakoa are besieged by fear-driven blazes, the MAN-THING must reckon with his past deeds if he hopes to emerge renewed and rescue a world on fire. But fighting from his lowest means that Man-Thing can rise to his highest, especially with the unexpected help of the X-MEN'S resident sorceress MAGIK and her debuting team of monstrous mutants known as THE DARK RIDERS!
Part 3 of 3! Rated T+In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $4.99