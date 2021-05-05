Krakoan X-Men Today: Telling Tales Of Storm Before The Hellfire Gala

Welcome to Krakoa Today! The Hellfire Gala is almost upon us, but some mutants and X-Men are prepared than others. In Hellions #11, Mister Sinister may have the look down pat, but he may need to have some face work done first.

If only to deal with the botched job he most recently suffered at the hands of a certain Arcade. And to stop everyone announcing him as Mishter Shinishter. Still, maybe he'll like the whole Sean Connry aspect of the thing.

In X-Men: Curse Of The Man Thing, the Quiet Council are sitting around discussing what Storm can do… with Mister Sinister sporting a decent set of choppers now.

While in Marauders #20, we have a bit of a "bottle episode" as everyone also sits around the table, talking about Storm – but in this case drinking as well.

While Sebastian Shaw, denied a Crucible death-and-resurrection is rocking his own look – and remember Lourdes.

We heard that the next issue of Marauders will reprint her first – and only appearance – from a Classic X-Men back-up strip.

And somehow being resurrrected even though her death preceded the setting up of back-up protocols?

We also noted Kitty Pryde's silver bullet-brooch from the Hellfire Gala designs and its similarity to a certain bullet ship that Kade Pryde was stuck, phased inside for aeons.

It's weirder than Jesus turning up wearing a crucifix, right?

While it seems Krakoan lawyers might want to start working on trademarks. We know they have been creating a variety of fastball specials – well The Union seems have their own British variant on the classic.

We play rugby over baseball, I guess…