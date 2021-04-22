Lourdes Chantel Returns To X-Men After 34 Years In July's Marauders

Lourdes Chantel was a mutant teleporter and lover of Hellfire Club's Black King, Sebastian Shaw. She tried to keep Shaw from the Hellfire Club but failed, as she was killed by Sentinels.

This all happened in the back-up strip to Classic X-Men #7 published by Marvel in 1987, a series which reprinted older issues of X-Men with new scenes written by Chris Claremont and, in this case, drawn by John Bolton.

And that was that. Until Krakoa and The Five started bringing mutants back from the dead.

Well, Lourdes Chantel is back in Marauders #22, in today's July 2021 solicitations, presumably resurrected from the dead. And I'm told that Marvel will be running her first appearance in the back of the issue as a bonus. We are also led to note Harry Leland of the Hellfire Club on play on the chessboard below, even as Sebastian Shaw is knocked down…

MARAUDERS #22

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE PAST CAN STILL BURN YOU!

The Hellfire Gala may be over, but the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-CORP #3

TINI HOWARD (W)

VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

COVER BY DAVID AJA

variant cover by Mike Del Mundo

MULTIPLE MEN, MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS!

He's everywhere you want to be. He's never not in the office. And his direct reports always fall in line. How does X-CORP meet their nearly impossible quotas with maximum synergy and minimal bandwidth? They've got Dr. Jamie Madrox, and he's the world's best boss.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WAY OF X #4

SI SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by Ivan Shavrin

KILL NO MAN!

(BUT SOME EXCEPTIONS MAY APPLY)

• Nightcrawler must act fast to avoid catastrophe as the laws of Krakoa (and physics) are tested to their limits.

• Also: a nice family bonding sesh with no violent repercussions.

• Just kidding. This is Xavier vs. Legion in a boozed-up Tiki bar, with the sanity of mutantkind at stake.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #5

VITA AYALA (W) • Paco Medina (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG

COTA'S BEEN CAPTURED!

Someone is out for revenge on the X-MEN and you'll never guess who! The CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, caught in the crossfires of the war on mutants, need a hero. And that hero might just be among them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #13

ZEB WELLS (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DON'T WORRY! MR. SINISTER IS FINE!

Eh, not really. And it looks like his clone is returning to Krakoa to claim the cape…and also destroy the Hellions!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

S.W.O.R.D. #7

Al Ewing (W) • Valerio Schiti (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE…

The Hellfire Gala is over…but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. He's chatting to an old friend in a very new setting — about thrones, empires, magic, Mysterium…and the LAST ANNIHILATION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #14

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS!

Stolen goods. A torched ship. A missing sword. Wolverine's on the case, but what mind games is Solem playing?

The new X-villain comes into his own in this arc!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #21

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

JOSHUA CASSARA & ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by Matías Bergara

FEAR OF A GREEN PLANET!

Beast plants the seeds; X-FORCE pulls the weeds. But not if MAN-SLAUGHTER has anything to say about it!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #20

VITA AYALA (W) • ALEX LINS (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WEEKEND AT XAVIER'S!

In the heart of the Wild Hunt, schemers are dreaming…deceptions are coming to light…and the dead are walking. Just another day on Krakoa for the NEW MUTANTS.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #22

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE TOWER AND THE STORM!

With Captain Britain and Excalibur reunited, Otherworld is their domain. An escort mission reveals deep political unrest among Saturnyne's court. And a brutal sacrifice bears fruit.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99