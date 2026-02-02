Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Kylo Ren, star wars

Kylo Ren Will Return To Star Wars… Probably In 2026

Charles Soule has become quite the regular writer of Star Wars comic books and novels, including the recent High Republic multi-series/media arc that kicked off in lockdown, with only The Broken Blade to find a home in that regard. While his Supreme Leader Kylo Ren series, Legacy Of Vader: The Reign Of Kylo Ren, just finished a Tom King-sized twelve-issue run, on quite a cliffhanger. Okay, not cliff, but close enough.

It always ends in flames for the Vaders. Charles Soule writes on his Substack newsletter, "What the hell kind of a series ender is that? What was I thinking? That's terribly inconclusive and unsatisfying. Who conceived of such a thing? The writer should be fired! (Though the incredible artist Luke Ross, colorist Nolan Woodard and letterer Joe Caramagna should get plum gigs until the end of time.) I hope we find out what all that means some day. IF ANYTHING. You know these writer types, thinking they're cooler than they are, pulling these dumb tricks when readers just want a cool story. Anyway."

I'd be expecting a new Kylo Ren series later in 2026, wouldn't you? Especially as Soules points out, "Apparently the collected edition of the first half of this series, the appropriately-named LEGACY OF VADER: THE REIGN OF KYLO REN VOL. 1 is doing gangbusters numbers. Pretty great to hear. I think the work we all did here is some top-tier storytelling, and it's great that word has spread and the audience is growing for it." Also.., a lot of people really want to see more Kylo Ren. And Marvel Comics is the place where that is still definitely happening…

Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader – The Reign of Kylo Ren Vol. 1 by Charles Soule, Luke Ross, Stefano Raffael

The shadow of Darth Vader looms large over the Star Wars galaxy, and nowhere does it reach deeper than in the mind of young Kylo Ren! Written by Charles Soule, well known for his ongoing Darth Vader series from Marvel Comics, this story delves into the mysteries of Vader as his legacy continues to shape the Empire. LET THE PAST DIE…KILL IT IF YOU HAVE TO. As Marvel enters a new era of STAR WARS storytelling, the dark obsession of young Kylo Ren leads him to Mustafar! But what secrets does Fortress Vader hold for the young tyrant? And what face from the past will guide him on his quest? Next, Ren's formative journey takes him to the home planet of his grandfather, Anakin Skywalker — where he must face Gardulla the Hutt and her guards — plus a rancor! Secrets of the past will be unearthed in the harsh sands of Mos Espa! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Legacy of Vader (2025) #1-6 and material from Free Comic Book Day 2025: Star Wars #1

Darth Vader still casts a long shadow upon the galaxy! On a distant, snow-covered planet, Kylo Ren has met his match against former Jedi Grandea, a survivor of Order 66! Flashbacks to the Clone Wars era reveal Grandea's daring use of the Force in the face of ultimate betrayal! But will a living testament to the worst tragedy to ever befall the Jedi be able to change Kylo's evil ways? The Knights of Ren return with a new leader: Tava Ren! But to assert her control, Tava must kill Kylo Ren! A quest of discovery sends Kylo deep into the unseen caverns below Darth Vader's castle, where his sanity will be tested to its limits – and the legacy of Vader comes full circle! Collecting Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader (2025) #7-12.

