Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ninja high school, Tomorrow Girl

Antarctic Press Celebrates 40 Years Of Comics In June 2025 Solicits

Antarctic Press celebrates 40 years of publishing comics in their June 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Antarctic Press marks four decades in June 2025, overcoming recent industry challenges.

Discover the celebratory 40th Anniversary TP filled with art, stories, and AP's historical milestones.

Dive into iconic titles like "Tomorrow Girl" and "Ninja High School" with fresh adventures.

New releases include "Goblin 522" action and sketchbooks celebrating faeries and reptiles.

Antarctic Press has been in a rough place in recent months, courtesy of the Diamond Comic Distributors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. But in June 2025, they are still with Diamond, and it's time to celebrate forty years of publishing with a special edition look back at four decades of comic book publishing. Only Marvel, DC, Fantagraphics, NBM, First and Archie can match that, Dark Horse has only been around for thirty-nine…

ANTARCTIC PRESS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251179

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Fred Perry

40 YEARS OF COMICS HISTORY!

ART, STORIES, PHOTOS AND MORE!

If you can't believe we've been around 40 years, we hardly believe it ourselves. You want proof? We got proof! Pages and pages packed denser than a penguin rookery with art and stories from Antarctic Press founder Ben Dunn, Fred Perry, Brian Denham, Timothy Lim, Bill Williams, Matt Weldon, and a whole bullpen of other A.P. creators, past and present! Plus a full history of the company, compiled by historian Andrew Garland, and maybe even some rare photos (if we can get 'em declassified in time)!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

FURRLOUGH #199

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251189

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Holly Daughtrey

HALF-BREED BOY JOURNEYS TO CONFRONT HIS DIVINE FATHER!

CHILD RESCUE MAY DOOM QUESTING PARTY?

COMICS' LONGEST-RUNNING ANTHROPOMORPHIC TITLE!

As we weather the cold in our winter coats, we take cheer in a sign of good things to come…issue 200 is almost here! The longest-running anthropomorphic title in American comics races on to its landmark achievement! Prepare to meet the goal with the newest chapters of "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest" (JD Calderon, Daphne Lage), "Oddysee of Pal" (Danny Ferbert), and "Lizards" (John Holland, Ron Wilber)!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

TOMORROW GIRL #13

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251190

(W) Len Mihalovich (A) Phil Miller, Antonio Reda (CA) Ben Dunn

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

ROBOTIC RAMPAGE!

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

Giant robots are running amok, proving to be too much for even Tomorrow Girl to handle. She is met by a group of strange new heroes called Section 12. But are they allies or enemies? Plus Part 3 of "The Origin of Tractor Lad" by Dan Collins!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #201

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251191

(W) Alfred Perez, Ben Dunn (A / CA) Ben Dunn

THE GODFATHER OF AMERICAN MANGA'S SEMINAL SERIES!

FUGITIVE PRINCESS MAKES FOR A ROYAL PAIN IN THE NECK!

When a soon-to-be-wedded princess stows away on Roger and Petunia's ride back to Earth, it triggers an interplanetary crisis in good ol' Pootville! Mercenaries and tales of tails abound in true Ninja High School fashion!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

TIFANNY & CHARLOTTE ON ANOTHER WORLD #2 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251187

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

LAUNCHING THE GOLD DIGGER "SYSTEM UNIVERSE"!

NEW WORLDS TO EXPLORE WITH THE NEXT GENERATION!

Fred Perry and A.P. present the first in a series of 4-issue short stories taking place in Gold Digger's new "System Universe," a fresh start with all-new stories starring the next generation!

Tifanny has come to rescue Charlotte and bring her home, but Charlotte's banishment to a low-vibration corner of omnispace has her trapped, and she can't return until she's finished an unknown quest! And to make matters worse, she is discovered by the fiendish and extra-mean priestess of the all-powerful demi-urge ruling the realm! Epic battles, fearsome enemies and new friends appear as Tiffy journeys with Charlotte, lost in another realm! In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

GOBLIN 522 ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251188

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A / CA) Motofumi Kobayashi

STRUGGLE FOR SURVIVAL IN 'NAM!

A RACE AGAINST TIME!

In the midst of the Vietnam War, two members of the Goblin 522 flight unit are shot down over enemy territory. An extraction team must reach the pilots before Viet Cong troops capture or kill them. More hard-hitting military action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

DINO DRAGON SKETCHBOOK 2 PACK

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251192

Reptiles, represent! Whether you prefer history or fantasy, fact or fiction, or even both, you can let your storytelling skills scale to new heights as you spin sagas of scaly saurians! Or compile convention commissions from your favorite creature creators!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

FAIRY SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251193

If a Fey Mood strikes you, compelling you to weave a fantasy of your favorite faerie folk, then fret not! With this sketchbook, you can bring those dreams to life on paper, with no risk to your mortal soul!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ANTARCTIC PRESS 40TH ANNIVERSARY T/S SM-3X

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251180

(A) Brian Denham

We've hit the big 4-0, and we figure it's time we dressed the part! …. What? 40-year-olds can wear t-shirts! Especially if the shirt looks this good! Whether you've been with us since the start or just discovered us this year, you too can celebrate our milestone by rockin' this rockhopper topper like a proper showstopper!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ODICEUS MYSTERY DICE DRAGONS TEETH SET

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR251186

DYNAMITE DICE FOR DUNGEON CRAWLS, DAILY DEALS, OR DERRING-DO!

ROLL THE DICE ON WHICH DICE YOU'LL ROLL!

We have the perfect offer for gamers who love leaving it to chance: Mystery Dice! Each pack is guaranteed to include 1D4, 1D8, 1D6, 2D10, 1D12, and 1D20, made of acrylic, but they could be any style or color! Take what Fate provides, or mix and match multiple sets, trade with friends, and create your own perfect set!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!