Last Harlemite in Red 5 Comics' August 2024 Solicits

Jeff Carroll and Rustico P. Limosinero launch their new post-apocalyptic comic The Last Harlemite, in Red 5 Comics' August 2024, solicits

Jeff Carroll and Rustico P. Limosinero launch their new post-apocalyptic comic book series, The Last Harlemite, in Red 5 Comics' August 2024, solicits and solicitations. Jeff Carroll is a novelist and screenwriter, known for It Happened on Negro Mountain, Gold Digger Killer, Thug Angel: Rebirth Of A Gargoyle and The Harlem Apocalypse series. As well as The Monster Panel a traveling sci-fi panel which features writers of colour in a "lively discussion of comic books, movies and Black people." Rustico P. Limosinero is best known as a sketch card artist. Their debut comic together is joined in the solicitations with the collection of Season Two of the publisher's sci-fi comic The Carriers, by Ben Ferrari, Jay Huwer (A) Luis Rivera, Kurt Belcher, Sebastian Valencia and Elias Martins.

LAST HARLEMITE #1

RED 5 COMICS

JUN241963

(W) Jeff Carroll (A / CA) Rustico P Limosinero

In the ruins of downtown Manhattan, Mansa ventures on a daring quest fueled by memories of his sister and loyal companion, Benzo. As he navigates through the perilous post-apocalyptic terrain, confronting mutated beasts, Mansa discovers that true adventure lies not just in overcoming obstacles, but in the unbreakable bonds forged with his friends Miguel and Tommy.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

CARRIERS TP SEASON VOL 02

RED 5 COMICS

JUN241962

(W) Ben Ferrari, Jay Huwer (A) Luis Rivera, Kurt Belcher, Sebastian Valencia (A / CA) Elias Martins

Join Fable, Cherrybomb, Gladius and the Dark Dove for Carriers: Season Two! They are weaponized carrier pigeons! Are they really having these insane adventures every month or is it all in their heads?! The birds meet the insane Deadcoo, the trickster Spinner Black and the assassin Frost Commando! Also collecting the sought-after FCBD story! Collecting Carriers #6-9!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

Red 5 Comics was founded in 2007 by Scott Chitwood and Paul Ens, and is best known for the repeat Eisner nominated series Atomic Robo.

