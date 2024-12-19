Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: late, Off World

LATE: Three Batman Comics at DC Slipping Down the Schedule

LATE: Three Batman Comics at DC Slipping Down the Schedules, Off World, Full Moon And Month One...

Article Summary Three key Batman comics face scheduling delays, affecting their anticipated release dates.

Batman: Off-World #6 pushed to February, extending the wait for its epic conclusion.

Little Batman: Month One #3 now releases in January, as young hero squares off against The Joker.

Final issue of Batman: Full Moon delayed to February, with a life-altering decision looming for Batman.

A few more Batman books getting a bit later at DC Comics.

Batman: Off-World #6 has a new on-sale date of the 5th of February, after previously being solicited for the 22nd of January 2025, and originally solicited for the 27th of August 2024.

Little Batman: Month One #3 has a new on-sale date of the 22nd of January, after previously being solicited for the 15th of January 2025, originally scheduled for the 1st of January.

Batman: Full Moon #4 has a new on-sale date of the 26th of February after being originally solicited for the 15th of January.

Oh and DC Connect #57 will now be in stores on the 29th of January rather than the 22nd.

BATMAN FULL MOON #4 (OF 4) CVR A STEVAN SUBIC GLOW-IN-THE-DARK (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A/CA) Stevan Subic

HOW FAR WILL BATMAN GO TO LIFT THE CURSE? With the clock ticking down to zero, Batman travels deep into the Welsh highlands to undo the curse of the werewolf. But what awaits him will challenge his most deeply-held convictions. To lift the curse, he'll have to choose: sacrifice his own life…or take another! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025 LITTLE BATMAN MONTH ONE #3 (OF 4)

(W) Morgan Evans (A) Jon Mikel (CA) Patrick Ballesteros

IT'S LITTLE BATMAN VS. THE JOKER! What happens when a kid, who is also a secret superhero, sneaks off to save his dad, who is also a secret superhero? Mayhem, of course! Alfred and the babysitter split up to search high and low for Little Batman…but little do they know, he's off hunting for clues from the last person they'd expect: The Joker. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025 BATMAN OFF-WORLD #6 (OF 6) CVR A DOUG MAHNKE & JAIME MENDOZA

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza

Batman is ready to return to Gotham City to apply all that he's learned from his unbelievable adventure in the farthest reaches of the cosmos–but unfortunately, the Blakksun Twins still have one last lesson for him…a lesson in exploring the final frontiers of pain! It's the brutal, surprising finale to Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke's Batman epic! Retail: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!