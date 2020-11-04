Latest Volume In Batman Arkham Line Spotlights Talia Al Ghul

The Batman Arkham line of graphic novel collections is intended to appeal to players of the Batman Arkham line of games, spotlighting Batman rogue gallery characters that are prominent in the game and providing a "greatest hits" of their Batman comic books in one low-priced volume. Previous editions have spotlighted Penguin, Black Mask, Killer Croc, Victor Zsasz, Ra's Al Ghul, Hugo Strange, Mister Freeze, Two-Face, Clayface, Scarecrow, Man-Bat, Joker's Daughter, Poison Ivy and more.

The latest Batman Arkham volume spotlights Talai Al Ghul, daughter of Ra's Al Ghul, and mother of Damian Wayne.

Delve deeper into the madness of Gotham City in this anthology about Talia al Ghul–Daughter of the Demon. Intelligent, calculating, and composed: this brilliant strategist and master martial artist has proven to be one of the very few adversaries capable of going head-to-head with Batman on an emotional, mental, and physical level. As Ra's al Ghul's daughter–also known as Daughter of the Demon–she is an elite and lethal warrior of the League of Assassins. Throughout this anthology, however, she enlists in both villain and hero affiliations, making her a complex antihero in her own right. Batman Arkham: Talia al Ghul features the combined storytelling talents of classic creators like Dennis O'Neil, Bob Brown, Neal Adams, Grant Morrison, Andy Kubert, Greg Rucka, Judd Winick and many more! This anthology collects Batman #232, Batman #656, Detective Comics #411, Batman: Son of the Demon #1, Batman: Death and the Maidens #9, President Luthor Secret Files #1, Batman Villains Secret Files 2005 #1, Red Hood: The Lost Days #1, Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #23, Batman and Robin #12, Batman Incorporated #2, Batman Incorporated #13, and Batman #34-35.

It's a pretty good way to pick up all those themed issues in one fairly sizeable chunk of stories. Anyon have the whole set?