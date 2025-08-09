Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-23, x-men

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #9 Preview: Bloodlines and Family Feuds

Gabby Kinney returns in Laura Kinney: Wolverine #9, bringing sibling drama and vampire royalty to complicate Laura's already chaotic life this Wednesday.

Article Summary Laura Kinney: Wolverine #9 hits stores August 13, reuniting Laura and Gabby Kinney for sibling mayhem.

Marvel's favorite clone sisters face supernatural chaos as Xarus, son of Dracula, brings vampiric trouble.

Family feuds escalate with both blood and claws, ensuring maximum drama for X-Men and Wolverine fans alike.

Family feuds escalate with both blood and claws, ensuring maximum drama for X-Men and Wolverine fans alike.

YOU DEMANDED IT! GABBY KINNEY IS BACK! GABBY KINNEY reunites with her sister LAURA…and brings trouble with her! But is it enough to tear the Kinney sisters apart? PLUS: XARUS, the SON OF DRACULA, is on the scene!

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #9

by Erica Schultz & Giada Belviso, cover by Elena Casagrande

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 13, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621032900911

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621032900916 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #9 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900917 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #9 ANAND RAMCHERON VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900921 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #9 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900931 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #9 SAOWEE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

