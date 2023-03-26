Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #2 Preview: Fury of the Crossover Shazam battles an enemy too powerful for him, and no, it's not the box office, in this preview of Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #2.

Welcome to this week's preview of Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #2. In this issue, Shazam is pitted against an enemy more powerful than himself, and no, it's not the box office.

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #2

DC Comics

0123DC035

0123DC036 – Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #2 Simone Di Meo Cover – $5.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Guillem March

The gods have leveled up, and Shazam is no match for them! After Wonder Woman's changing of sides to save her Amazon sisters, Billy must use his quickly fading wisdom of Solomon to formulate a plan to stop his world's destruction. Little does he know a secret ally awaits him in Olympus…but how will he make it there? Sounds like a job for Wonder Girl!

In Shops: 3/28/2023

SRP: $4.99

