Lead City In Red 5 Comics March 2022 Solicits

Red 5 Comics launches new series Lead City from Borden and Brummond in their March 2022 solicits and solicitations, as well as Carriers/Beorn/Dragon Whisperer triple feature for their Free Comic Book Day offering in May.

LEAD CITY #1

RED 5 COMICS

JAN221614

It's 1873 when a blizzard strands Homesteader Colman Cooper and his family in a small town. He soon learns the town plays host to an annual contest that attracts thieves and killers from far and wide. With no way out Colman finds himself pitted against seven deadly fighters in the anything goes, tooth-and-nail battle for survival known as Lead City. Before Deadwood. Before Tombstone. Before Durango. There was Lead City.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.95

FCBD 2022 CARRIERS-BEORN-DRAGON WHISPERER

RED 5 COMICS

JAN220035

(W) Ben Ferrari, Jay Huwer, Alex Deluca, Ben Bender (A / CA) Elias Martins, Glen Fernandez, Ben Bender

Look up in the sky! Together the Carriers protect the world from hidden threats and prove they are more than just ordinary pigeons. Dragon Whisperer 2 features the origin of the dragon Obsidian, from hatchling to mighty beast and leader of amazing creatures! Finally Beorn features an adventure about a little Viking and his quest to become a legend!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

CARRIERS #5 CVR A FEDERICO GUILLEN

RED 5 COMICS

JAN221611

The Giant Sized finale! An alien race enters New York City ready to assimilate with Earth's technology. Only the Carriers have the ability to discover the truth behind these technological marvels and stop them before it's too late.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 4.95

CARRIERS #5 CVR B SHELBY ROBERTSON

DOWNLOAD #4

RED 5 COMICS

JAN221613

In the grand finale of the series, Eric and his friends finally discover the origin and purpose of the Download. However, it may be too late for the kids as they must face off against the original threat the devices were designed to do battle against.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.95

FICTIONAUTS #2

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

JAN221615

Recently, a rash of unexplained disturbances across the fictional universe has started to tear it apart, and the heroes of Hypercity face the ultimate challenge when the mysterious Agent X threatens to bring down the barriers between our world and the world of stories! Dive headlong into the madcap, mind-bending world of the Fictionauts!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.95

MEGA TP (MR)

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

JAN221616

A gigantic creature has been awaken from its eternal sleep in Antarctica. The destructive monster, only known as "The Salamander", has started a journey of chaos and destruction. The only thing that could stop this menace is another sleeping giant; a creature from under the ocean known as "Mega".

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 19.95

RAISE UP THE DEAD ZOMBIE COMICS ANTHOLOGY GN (MR)

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

JAN221617

In the world of the living dead you have two options… become food or become a zombie!? A group of talented comic authors come together in this volume to tell the scariest stories of the impending Apocaly?pse. We hope it will be useful as a guide for what is to come…

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 17.95

