Lee Kohse Has Neal Adams' Booth At San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022
This was one of the questions I had repeatedly asked of me earlier this year. Given Neal Adams' enormous presence at San Diego Comic-Con over the years, with a booth that often swamped those enjoyed by major comic book publishers, selling his work, his prints, original art and given the chance for the man to address his fans as one might a gaggle of admirers around an armchair, after his passing, what would happen to his iconic space? San Diego Comic-Con slots are held on to tightly, passed down from year to year like legacies, and Neam Adams's extensive walk-in gallery and creative space was no different. Who would be taking over booth #1815 when San Diego Comic-Con returned in 2022?
The answer is Lee Kohse. Whose entry reads "As a freelance illustrator, Lee Kohse has contributed art to Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Lord of the Rings, Aliens, Robotech, Voltron, How to Train Your Dragon, The Karate Kid, and many more. He has also provided covers for multiple comic publishers and served as creative director of Speed Racer. As an indie comic creator, he co-founded the publishers BloodFires Studios and Allegory Media and contributed to over 30 titles, created Kindergoth, and is currently working on his new project, Omicron Fel as well as illustrating the graphic novel, Nocturnity written by Michael Plumides."
A regular exhibitor at San Diego Comic-Con, Lee Kohse says that he was "discovered" there, signing copies of his comic book Kindergoth at his publisher's booth when an art director came up and offered him a job working on Lord Of The Rings movie-related projects which was his foot in the door to doing art full time. So he credits making a living today thanks to Comic-Con. And now taking one of its strongest legacy spots. No pressure, Lee, no pressure.
There will be no booths for previous regular attendees DC Comics, Dark Horse, D&Q, Bongo Comics/Bapper Books and Graphitti Designs, Skybound will no longer be separate from Image Comics, though Top Cow will be. But there will be debut appearances from Supreme Comics, Immortal Studios, Interpop, Tapas Media/ Wuxiaworld, 3W3M, Storm King and Z2 Comics.
San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con