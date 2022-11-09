Leeanne M. Krecic Pulls Let's Play Season 4 From Webtoon

Leeanne M. Krecic is the creator of the romance webcomic Let's Play, on the Webtoon platform, running since 2016, and now with a weekly subscription audience of many millions, and an audience wanting for the fourth season since the third season concluded towards the end of September.

Sam wants to be a game developer, but before her career can get started, a popular gaming personality posts a video of himself playing her first game and gives it a bad review. To make matters worse, she soon finds out he's her new neighbor! A story about gaming, memes, and social anxiety. Come for the plot, stay for the doggo.

The comic book is now being adapted as a live-action TV series from LA-based production company Allnighter, and will be executive produced by Bleeding Cool-familiar names Allnighter's Amanda Kruse, Dinesh Shamdasani, and Hunter Gorinson alongside series creator Leeanne M. Krecic and former Webtoon EIC, Tom Akel who, as Akel Entertainment, acts as Leeanne's agent. But it seems that not all is roses in the world of Let's Play and publisher Webtoon, currently the most-read comic book publisher in the world.

Tonight, Leeanne M. Krecic posted on social media and on her website, an open letter to readers of Let's Play.

I have been an incredibly fortunate creator to have some amazing and thoughtful fans. You have brought LP's readership numbers into the millions and helped Volume 1 and 2 of the print edition be some of the most successful graphic novel Kickstarters in the platform's history. You have shown the industry that there is a demand for comedy, love, mental wellness, and comics in a way they never realized. Unfortunately, I must report some sad news. I will not be returning with season 4 of Let's Play at WEBTOON. This was an incredibly difficult decision, and no single event led to it. There have been ongoing difficulties for several years, most of which I can't discuss, nor is this the appropriate forum. But some concerns include Let's Play being excluded from marketing, despite promises to the contrary, and placing LP behind an age gate when there are series with far more controversial content that isn't restricted. My representation has voiced these concerns and others to the necessary individuals at WEBTOON, but the blame was reflected back at me for incredibly far-fetched reasons. These issues, among many others, have made me feel marginalized and that WEBTOON does not value Let's Play or me. On top of this, I have been watching other creators courageously voice their concerns, particularly over the last year. Whether it be about the ad campaign that considers our profession a "side hustle." The pay disparity for LATAM creators. Or the ongoing lack of transparency and errors in accounting that I've experienced personally. WEBTOON is no longer the right platform for me or Let's Play. No one is more disappointed with this outcome than I am. But know that I WILL continue Let's Play once I am contractually able to do so and will be able to return to the new season unburdened. I believe Let's Play will be even better as a result of what this freedom brings, and when the time is right, I will announce WHEN and WHERE season 4 will launch. There will be other exciting news about Let's Play and some new projects in the coming months, and I am eager to make those announcements. Until then, I look forward to when I can tell the story of Let's Play again, and we can get back to enjoying our beloved characters as they experience new things and continue to level up.

The post on Twitter has been up for less than an hour and already has 268 retweets, 106 quote tweets and 1,757 likes. Who knows where it will be, by the morning, and how it will affect other Webtoob creators to see such a prominent Webtoon creator take such a stand.