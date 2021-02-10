Legendary Comics Announces Upcoming Godzilla vs Kong Comics and Novels

"Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall, The Art of the Ultimate Battle Royale—from Insight Editions and written by Daniel Wallace with a special foreword by director Adam Wingard—takes fans behind-the-scenes revealing how this monstrously epic film was brought to the screen. The deluxe book will feature a dynamic selection of exclusive concept art, pre-production materials, on-set photography, and insight from the filmmakers, making it the ultimate guide to an iconic movie showdown. Available on May 21, 2021, and to pre-order at http://bit.ly/373GcFj."

It sounds like Legendary is casting a really wide net here to try and grab both life-long Godzilla and King Kong fans with graphic novels and detailed art books, along with children who are experiencing the monster fun for the first time with children's books. It's an interesting approach, and I have to be honest, I wouldn't have minded some Godzilla and Kong-themed books aimed at me when I was a kid. I just had to make do with The Giving Tree, and that book was completely lacking in giant monsters beating each other up. Oh well…