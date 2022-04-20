Legion Of Forgettable Supervillains Comic Drawn By Unknown Artists

The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains is a new kids' graphic novel written by J.E. Bright of Batman & Robin Adventures, Wonder Woman: The Way of the Amazons and drawn by… well that's a thing. Publisher Dynamite Entertainment and Curiosity Ink Media credit it to ComicUp! Which sent me down a google rabbit hole. ComicUp! is a comic book service business based in Barcelona, Spain who provide comic book solutions for commercial clients with what they describe as "industrial volume" from people they refer to as "expert professions" but that's all.

Their website states that for the last forty years, Cornicup has created comic book content for licensors, especially Disney, and that "for over two decades Comicup has become the reference for studios capable of assuming an industrial-level production of pages of comics with Disney's highest quality standards". And while they do not name any of their individual artists, "this stable platform has served as a basis for many expert professionals that move around through the studios of children's publishing industry and international animation."

This seems a throwback to American comic book studios where many people worked under one creator, something that is still popular in Japan. But here, we don't even have a centrally named creator. Here here are the PR details;

Meet Robust Boy in an exciting new middle grade readers (ages 8-12) graphic novel, as he tries to find his place in a society of heroes and villains in The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains this June. Young Ben Mondo comes from a legacy of super-heroics in Saga City, passed down by his grandfather, the awesome Mr. Infinite. Though today, his identity of Robust Boy is constantly being outshone by the snobby Sir Superior, who gets all the attention, admiration, and friends. Ben finds solace in hanging out with other reject heroes, but has always wanted more. Everything for him changes when one day he stumbles right into a bank heist. As the robbers escape, they toss Ben a bag of loot. In the chaos, he drops it and flees, but a photographer at the scene of the crime catches him with a blurry snap. When the picture goes viral, Ben is suddenly known as an infamous mystery villain! Is there much of a difference between fame and infamy? Together with his fellow rejects, Ben creates the Forgettable Supervillains Society. They dedicate their newfound identities to mayhem, fortune, and fame – but they will soon learn that perhaps their attempts at villainy may save the day after all! The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains is written by longtime children's book and graphic novel scribe J.E. Bright (Batman & Robin Adventures, Wonder Woman: The Way of the Amazons). The artwork, colors, and fun cover are handled by ComicUp! This 100+ page paperback continues the exciting collaboration between Dynamite Entertainment, Curiosity Ink Media, and a range of diverse creative voices in crafting unique picture books, graphic novels, and more for younger readers, featuring a range of original and existing popular franchises.