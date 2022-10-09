Legion of X #6 Preview: Nightcrawler Beats the Unbeaten

Nightcrawler gets one over on Isca as Legion prepares for war in this preview of Legion of X #6. Check out the preview below.

Legion of X #6

by Si Spurrier & Rafael Pimentel, cover by Dike Ruan

DIVINE JUDGMENT OF THE ATTACK ON MARS! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment Day has arrived…and our very own Legion is on the chopping block! The Eternal Uranos launches a savage attack on Arakko, but it's not only the planet Mars that's at stake. Is David Haller a hero, will he succumb to his madness just as everyone – perhaps even the Celestials themselves – predicts?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620254600611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

